Fine Gael senator who called for hike in free legal aid fees earned €175,000 from scheme

A Fine Gael senator who described free legal aid fees paid to barristers as “embarrassing” has received more than €175,000 under the scheme over the last three years.

Senator Barry Ward, who is also a junior barrister, has publicly condemned the State fees paid to the legal profession and called for an increase in the rates for providing legal help to those who cannot afford it.

Mr Ward also raised the issue at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, where he said it was “embarrassing and damaging” that the party failed to reverse cuts imposed during the post Celtic Tiger recession.

However, new figures released by the Department of Justice show Mr Ward got €178,729.72 from the State over the last three years through the free legal aid scheme.

The payments to the Fine Gael senator were among the almost €200m bill for free legal aid fees paid to lawyers over the last three years.

Mr Ward earns €75,000 as a senator and is entitled to an additional €5,250 in travel and accommodation allowances.

Last month, while speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Ward said it was “embarrassing that professionals who have spent a lot of time and money training, and are providing a service to the State, have to come with a begging bowl”.

“It’s different from almost any other sector, insofar as legal aid fees were cut over a decade ago and in terms of criminal solicitors and barristers, they have never been restored,” he said.

Mr Ward said it was a common misconception that all barristers were well-paid and noted some were being paid as low as €25 for attending hearings.

“Criminal solicitors and barristers are worst-paid lawyers in the State,” he said.

“If you listen to the rates that they’re paid, a junior barrister who goes to the district court for a case would be paid €25 for their trouble to do that.

“That results in delays for prosecution, and it results in the non-availability of barristers.”

Mr Ward said “fewer and fewer” lawyers were taking up criminal law and many of those in the field were leaving due to the fees. Barristers and solicitors who represented the defence and the prosecution were paid the same rates.

The Fine Gael senator said entering the legal profession was often a second career move for barristers and solicitors. “They may have been doctors or guards or in the defence forces,” he said. “If you’re that person, you can’t practise in criminal law because you might have a mortgage or children or something like that, and there’s no possibility to pay for that.”

At a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last month, Mr Ward’s call for free legal aid fees to be increased was supported by former justice minister and solicitor Charlie Flanagan, Junior Minister Josepha Madigan, a family lawyer, and Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke, who is also a solicitor.

Senator Martin Conway, Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell and Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan were also supportive of Mr Ward’s comments.

Mr Ward said he did not wish to comment when contacted by the Irish Independent.