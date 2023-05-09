Fine Gael senator accuses Jameson of ‘quenching Putin’s thirst’ by selling whiskey in Russia

Senator Garret Ahearn says the label shows this whiskey on sale in Moscow was bottled in Clondalkin last December

A Fine Gael senator has accused Jameson of selling its whiskey in Russia.

Photos from Senator Garret Ahearn show a bottle of Jameson whiskey with a Russian label which he says is for sale in a shop in central Moscow.

The bottle’s label shows it was bottled in Clondalkin last December.

Mr Ahearn has now said that Pernod Ricard, producer of Jameson, should be added to the EU sanctions list.

“The images of a famous Irish product, complete with the address of Irish Distillers Limited and the Clondalkin address of the bottling operation, are there for all to see on the Russian label,” said Mr Ahearn.

“It was bottled less than five months ago and is now sold in central Moscow despite the war in Ukraine.”

Mr Ahearn said Irish Jameson whiskey “continues to quench Putin’s thirst”.

“The bottle’s label states the Russian importer authorised to collect claims is PR Rus JSC, 119034, Russian Federation, Moscow, Sechenovsky.

“So, while Russian drones and missiles rain down on Kyiv this week, our Jameson whiskey continues to quench Putin’s thirst. Time’s up. This can’t continue."

He also called on Tánaiste Micheál Martin to bring this up at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

“The Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin should bring this up at this month’s foreign affairs council with his European counterparts to broaden the sanction packages and add Pernod Ricard to the sanctions list,” he said.

“I’d encourage the Tánaiste to ask other European foreign affairs ministers to look at their own industries where luxury goods have started to slip back into Russia.”

A spokesperson for French drinks giant Pernod Ricard said it "will be able to provide clarity on its operations in Russia in the coming weeks".

They said the company has "utterly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia" and has "stood and stand firmly" with Ukrainians.

"In fully complying with all international sanctions we significantly reduced the number and quantity of brands imported to a level that enabled us to protect our local teams, their livelihoods, and the welfare of their families.

"This also meant reducing the quantities being sold to avoid ‘intentional bankruptcy’, which is a criminal offence in Russia and represents a significant risk for our employees.

"In doing everything we can to manage the situation, the reality of exiting Russia is both complex and extremely challenging."

The spokesperson said the company is "working hard to find the best way to navigate this complexity".