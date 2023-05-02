Fine Gael politician quits party: ‘We’re not looking after the people we’re supposed to be looking after’

A FINE Gael councillor says she is leaving the party because “it is not the same party I joined,” in a further blow to Leo Varadkar and the central leadership.

Aisling Moran (49) is a member of Laois Co Council, representing the Graiguecullen / Portarlington.

“Fine Gael is a changed party — we are not looking after the people we are supposed to be looking after,” she told Independent.ie.

And she warned: “There are other councillors at the same stage that I am at. They are frustrated.

“My memory is of the Garret FitzGerald Fine Gael. The leadership under Leo has lost touch with the ordinary people, I feel — although the party is still full of brilliant politicians and workers who are trying very hard.

“But they need to listen to the people — and they don’t.”

She added: “I was whipped not to ask questions about public spending by the Laois party group.” But she also admitted: “I’ve had a number of rows with the local leadership.”

She said she could “totally understand” why a number of senior Fine Gael figures are to call time on their careers at the next general election.

“I have been in politics all my life — I canvassed with Alan Dukes when I was eight or nine years of age,” she said.

“I got elected five years ago and my whole thing was about transparency. But if I ever asked to see a valuation or a cost breakdown, I was refused by my own party. It just got too much.

“When I was spending too much time thinking about how I was feeling in there — I just thought ‘I have to get away from this.’ And I have been steeped in Fine Gael — I was born with a blueshirt on my back,” she said.

“By leaving the party it might help a little bit. I felt completely bullied.” It is, however, understood that the bullying charge is strongly rejected by Fine Gael.

The party has been contact for comment and is expected to make a formal statement soon.

Ms Moran said: “Every time I opened my mouth I was told I was being rude, or that I was against jobs or investment. But our job is to make sure there is proper scrutiny and value for every penny. To me it seemed like there are millions of euro in wasted money.”

She says she will “probably” stand as an Independent in the local elections next year.

“I have got phone calls, texts and emails all morning from party members saying how they were sorry to see me going. The response has been huge — including locals who aren’t members of Fine Gael, or any organisation.”

Cllr Moran commented: “I think the party at the moment is al about Dublin and rural Ireland is completely forgotten about. Really the civil servants are running the country, and we as public representatives are meant to be holding them to account.

“There is no support for members from headquarters. This was a very hard decision for me to make. I have been toying this decision for over a year. I have been frustrated — and now it has come to a head.”