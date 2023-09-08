Fine Gael outrage at Fianna Fáil Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue over new EU rules that will ‘cut herds’

Fine Gael politicians have lashed out at Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue over changes to EU nitrate rules that could force thousands of farmers to reduce cattle herds.

TDs, senators and MEPs have accused the Fianna Fáil minister of not doing enough to push back against the EU Commission.

New, tougher nitrate limits will restrict the amount of fertiliser that can be spread and the number of cows dairy farmers can keep on their farms unless they can obtain more land.

Farmers had been using a nitrates derogation which allows higher stocking rates on their farms, but this was dependent on Ireland improving water quality. However, this improvement has not happened.

Fine Gael politicians heavily criticised a virtual meeting which their fellow Coalition member held earlier in the week with Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

It is understood an in-person meeting could not take place due to scheduling clashes.

A government source said “any­thing that can be done, will be done” in terms of supports for farmers to help deal with the stricter new rules.

However, the source said the decision by the commissioner was made a year and a half ago and had not been sprung on farmers.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said 6,000 dairy farmers would have to reduce their herds by the end of the year.

The Department of Agriculture said initially around 7,000 farmers would be affected but has revised this down to 3,000.

“To hear that we had a so-called virtual meeting that dictated where we were going to go is very frightening,” Mr Lombard said. “The urgency behind this issue and the need for clarity for the industry has been there for a very long time. We need more time, otherwise there will be carnage.”

He said “absolutely” the minister should have travelled to Brussels to meet the commissioner.

“That’s at least what the minister should have done regarding this issue,” he said.

Mr Lombard met the commissioner in Brussels yesterday alongside Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fáil senator Paul Daly and Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

“Can’t believe the best Minister McConalogue could manage was a virtual meeting with Commissioner Sinkevicius, which clearly didn’t work,” Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey tweeted.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring said: “I’m very disappointed with the outcome and really there is an attack on farmers on all sides and particularly from Europe. We’re sick and tired of the attacks on farmers from Europe.

“The minister and his officials could have done a lot more, we’re producing first-class food and this is like importing peat from outside of the country.

“I’m disappointed with the department and the minister that they weren’t able to do a bit more in relation to this.”

The minister on Thursday met with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association. Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association picketed the meeting at the Department of Agriculture.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae said the new derogations will hit small farmers. He said one of his constituents was told he would have to reduce his herd by 10 cows, from 58 to 48.

“That was the advice from his Teagasc adviser. This makes him unviable,” said the TD.

It is understood Irish politicians in Brussels on Thursday asked for flexibility in the enforcement of the new rules, but this was declined by the commissioner.

Mr McConalogue will be grilled on the issue next Friday at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.