Fine Gael ministers must confirm they are running in next election if they are to retain positions

Fine Gael ministers will have to confirm they are running in the next general election if they are to retain their positions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party meeting that he will be seeking confirmation from all Fine Gael office holders that they will contest the next election if they are to remain in their roles.

In a statement issued by Fine Gael chair Richard Bruton he said: “At tonight's parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he will be giving the formation of the new Government a lot of thought over coming days.”

Mr Varadkar told colleagues Fine Gael ministers are “performing very well and the current parliamentary party is the most talented he has been part of”.

The Tánaiste said the decisions he will have to make are “very difficult”.

He said he will endeavour to make sure there is a “meaningful role for all”.

“The meeting heard the Fine Gael leader will be asking anyone holding an officership to confirm they are running in the next General Election.

Mr Varadkar said the coalition is working well and delivering an agreed Programme for Government,” Mr Burton said

On the Planning and Development Bill, the Tánaiste said the country faces a housing and climate crisis.

He said we cannot afford to see new housing developments and wind farms being held up in planning processes for years.

He said the proposed bill is not about taking away people’s right to object or make observations, it is to make sure there are timely.