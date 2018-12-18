Fine Gael ministers force Shane Ross to delay drafting of controversial new speeding laws

Fine Gael Cabinet ministers have put pressure on Transport Minister Shane Ross and forced him to delay the drafting of controversial new speeding laws.

Every rural Fine Gael minister raised concerns with Mr Ross’s proposed speeding legislation at a Cabinet meeting this morning.

Ministers told Mr Ross that the new rules would have a detrimental impact on motorists living in rural constituencies.

In response, Mr Ross agreed to have his proposed laws examined by a Cabinet sub-committee before he moves on to the next stage of the legislative process.

Last week, Fine Gael ministers came under pressure from backbench TDs and senators who said the speeding laws were draconian. Ministers also personally opposed the new laws.

Mr Ross plans to introduce graduated speed limits coupled with tough new penalties for motorists caught speeding and automatic fines for not carrying a driving licence.

Reduced speed limits on motorways during adverse weather conditions are also a key element of the minister's radical overhaul of road traffic laws.

Under the new rules motorists driving faster than 10km/h above the speed limit would get an €80 fine and between three and five penalty points.

Motorists driving 20km/h over the speed limit would be given a €150 fine and between four and six points.

Motorists driving between 20km/h and 30km/h over the speed limit would receive a €200 fine and up to seven penalty points. Anyone driving in excess of 30km/h above the speed limits will be charged with dangerous driving.

Online Editors