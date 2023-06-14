Fine Gael MEPs back proposal to give EU police force powers to use live facial recognition technology

FINE Gael MEPs have backed a controversial proposal to give EU police forces powers to use live facial recognition technology (FRT) - in a move that is set to escalate Coalition tensions over the issue with the Green Party.

The proposal, which was ultimately defeated in a European Parliament vote on Wednesday, goes further than Fine Gael’s plan in Ireland to give An Garda Síochána powers to use FRT retrospectively in limited circumstances. The Greens are blocking these plans over civil liberties concerns.

The five Fine Gael MEPs backed a European People’s Party (EPP) amendment to the landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which would allow EU law enforcement authorities to use live FRT with a judge’s approval in cases of missing children, preventing terrorist attacks or serious crimes.

Fianna Fáil and Green Party MEPs voted against the amendment and strongly criticised it. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews said it “allowed potentially unchecked and unauthorised ‘real-time’ mass biometric surveillance on the entire population”. His party colleague Billy Kelleher said it was “a nonsense” and a “bridge too far in terms of civil liberties”.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan claimed the amendment “would allow the use of Chinese-style surveillance for as little as a driving offence” with her colleague Ciarán Cuffe, who mistakenly voted for the amendment but later corrected the record, describing it as “a slippery slope that could lead to big brother style mass surveillance along Chinese lines”.

Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus, and Independent MEPs Clare Daly, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace also voted down the amendment. However, Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said she and her colleagues supported the proposal because of its importance in child abduction cases.

“It's a ban completely [on live FRT] except in exceptional circumstances in public places,” she said. “It is important for child abduction issues, we've had a lot of correspondence from people who say that it will be really important, the first three hours are important in the case of missing children.”

The amendment will ultimately not form part of the AI Act, which was passed by an overwhelming majority of MEPs and amounts to the world’s first mandatory set of comprehensive rules on artificial intelligence systems.

In Ireland the Greens are blocking Fine Gael efforts to bring in FRT for gardaí because they want standalone legislation as opposed to an amendment to an existing bill to give gardaí body cameras and instead want standalone legislation.

In response to queries on the Fine Gael MEPs’ vote on Wednesday, the Department of Justice initially said Ms McEntee “firmly believes” gardaí “need modern tools and equipment to help them do their jobs in protecting people from harm and saving lives”.

A spokesperson said: “Any proposals in relation to facial recognition technology would include a ban live FRT use, there would be no mass surveillance or profiling permitted.”

They said the use of FRT would be restricted to serious crimes, underpinned by a code of practice, and that a garda would make the ultimate decision on whether a person identified through FRT is who they are looking for.

However, the Department later asked that this response be disregarded and stated: “The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment are leading the State’s efforts in the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act negotiations, and officials within the Department are monitoring the progress of the Act.”