Fine Gael leading Dublin South by-election race

Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan is leading the race in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Mr Geoghegan is leading with the support of 27 pc of voters in his constituency, according to the latest Ipsos MRBI poll by the Irish Times of first preference voting intentions.

Labour’s candidate Ivana Bacik is following behind in second, polling 22pc of the voters in the constituency.

Sinn Fein candidate Lynn Boylan received 13 pc of the first preference voting intentions, while the Green Party’s Claire Byrne polled 11pc of the voters in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

Fianna Fail candidate Deirdre Conroy trailed behind receiving the support of 10pc of the voters.

There is only a week and a half left until polling day in the consistency, on Thursday July 8, and according to the report’s data, the two front candidates James Geoghegan and Ivana Bacik are polling strong enough that no other candidate could currently pose as a challenge.

The survey was carried out between last Friday and Sunday with a sample of 500 adults at 50 locations throughout the constituency through personal in-home interviews.

Independent and smaller political parties received few votes, with Sarah Durcan, Social Democrats, and Mannix Flynn, Independent both polling at 5pc, while Mairead Tóibín, Aontú polled 3pc.

Brigid Purcell, People Before Profit received 2oc, and Justin Barrett, National Party and Peter Dooley, Independent both received 1pc.

The remaining candidates received less than 1pc support, according to the poll.

The accuracy level of the Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll is estimated at approximately plus or minus 4.4pc. The level of those expressing no view as to their voting intentions was 18pc.

The poll also suggested that Fine Gael’s Mr Geoghegan and Labour’s Ms Bacik will receive a strong second and third preference vote.

The poll found that over half (55pc) of voters in the constituency are satisfied with the government, and 38pc were dissatisfied.

High government approval ratings came from those who live in wealthier parts of the constituency, among older voters, and among home owners, according to the Irish Times poll.

Meanwhile, the Sinn Fein candidate Lynn Boylan received strong support from the working class areas in the constituency.