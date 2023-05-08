Fine Gael group calls for dedicated homeless shelters to be set up for LGBTQ+ people

Specific homeless accommodation for LGBTQ+ people should be established, and teachers and principals should be taught awareness courses, according to a Fine Gael group.

The Fine Gael LGBTQ+ group has published a document which aims to improve the services provided to gay people across a wide range of areas including health, housing and justice.

The Census should also be changed to include options for people who identify as transgender, non binary and intersex, the policy document states.

Homeless accommodation dedicated for LGBTQ+ accommodation should also be developed as young gay and transgender people who become homeless are subject to “unique triggering events”.

These can be “distinct from the general population, this therefore requires unique responses from housing services” the document states.

“Currently, there are no LGBTQ+ dedicated homeless shelters in Ireland. Introducing such a service can provide a space for LGBTQ+ people facing homelessness to go and receive help from staff trained with respect of the issues faced by the LGTBQ+ community.”

The census should also be changed to include more than the genders of male and female.

“During Census 2022, there was no option for transgender, intersex or non-binary persons to identify as such.

“This therefore discounts the experience of many of our people and leads to a missed opportunity to collect valuable data that can inform the delivery of services.”

Teachers and principals should also be taught LGBTQ+ awareness training.

“Negative associations with education settings, particularly among secondary school students, remains an issue that negatively impacts on students’ wellbeing and educational outcomes,” the document reads.

LGBTQ+ practices in schools should also form a part of school inspections.

All forms of conversion therapy and its advertising should be banned, the document adds and same sex parents to children born through surrogacy should be equally recognised as parents.

More Gardaí should also complete LGBTQ+ awareness training as well as “all-island dialogue” on homophobic and transphobic hate.

The Government should “redouble” efforts to eliminate the spread of HIV by 2030 and a reduction in the waiting times for PrEP, a drug taken by HIV negative people to prevent HIV, Fine Gael LGBTQ+ states.

Better provision of the drug outside of Dublin would reduce pressures on current services and reduce waiting lists

The paper was published by Fine Gael LGBTQ+ and is not official Fine Gael policy.

However, the president of the group is Chair of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer, with Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill its vice chair and Senator Mary Seery Kearney is also on the committee.