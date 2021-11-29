Fine Gael finds legal loophole to protect €1m party bonanza from ‘Leo’s lottery’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s party has found a lottery loophole to protect its own €1m fundraising bonanza.

A new law passed by Fine Gael in government only allows raffles held by non-charities to sell tickets for €10. Yet the party is still selling tickets to its own lucrative raffle for €80 with a €100,000 prize fund.

Fine Gael is currently campaigning to have the National Lottery reduce the number of lotto balls after 50 draws failed to yield a winner of the €19m jackpot.

The party’s veteran TD Bernard Durkan says “Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game” than the jackpot being won.

Fine Gael’s own national superdraw raffle has raked in a €17m jackpot for over the past 20 years. Last year, ‘Leo’s lottery’ raised €1m, with the same expected this year.

But the party has had to adjust its own lottery to take account of the new Gaming and Lotteries Act, which came into effect this year. The ticket price advertised by the party for the ‘Election Superdraw 2021’ is “€80” with “€100,000 worth of prizes to be won”.

To overcome the new law, the party’s ‘Superdraw’ now has “20 draws”, instead of one, with a weekly €5,000 prize limit. The €80 ticket is a heavily discounted entry to all 20 draws.

Tickets to one draw can be bought for €10 – but only by turning up to the party’s office in Dublin city centre in the days before that draw.

“Individual draws can be entered at a cost of €10. This option is only available by calling into Fine Gael HQ four days before the relevant draw date,” the terms and conditions of the draw state.

Fine Gael insists it is operating within the law.

“The 2021 Fine Gael Superdraw consists of 20 draws this year and in early 2022. This means there will be 20 opportunities to win part of the overall €100,000 prize fund.

“The first draw will take place next Wednesday, December 1. These draws are under a permit issued from the Superintendent at Pearse Street garda station in compliance with the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956-2019 .

“Entry into one draw costs €10 but 20 entries are available at a discounted rate of €80. Individual entries can be bought at FG HQ, commencing four days out from the draw, exclusive of weekends and bank holidays,” a Fine Gael spokesperson said.

Under the Gaming and Lotteries (amendment) Act 2019, introduced by Fine Gael in government, lotteries under permit have strict rules, including “the maximum ticket price is €10” and “the maximum weekly prize fund limit is €5,000”. The prize fund limit of €5,000 did not change.

Last year, the Fine Gael Superdraw saw 13,028 tickets sold, at €80 a head, bringing in €1.042m to the party’s coffers. By far the most lucrative political fundraiser in the country, the funds from the so-called ‘Leo’s lottery’ will pay for election campaigns.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny set up the national draw in 2002 when he overhauled the party’s fundraising structures after taking over as leader.

Since then Fine Gael’s raffle takings have brought in well over €17m. Fine Gael and the other parties raise funds for election campaigning, where taxpayer funding for day-to-day operations can’t be spent.