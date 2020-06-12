Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh elected Lord Mayor of Cork

Fine Gael's Joe Kavanagh has been elected as Cork's new Lord Mayor

LONG-serving Fine Gael official councillor Joe Kavanagh has been elected as Cork's new Lord Mayor.

Councillor Kavanagh succeeds councillor John Sheehan of Fianna Fáil after being elected by 20 votes to eight.

An official for the Cork North East Ward for the past nine years, Councillor Kavanagh is married to Stephanie and the couple have two sons.

He has lived in Montenotte for the past 20 years.

Councillor Kavanagh works as a sales representative for a paint firm.

He was nominated for the mayoralty by his party colleague Councillor Des Cahill, a former Lord Mayor, and will assume his duties for the 2020/2021 period when Cork will mark multiple anniversaries of the War of Independence period.

Councillor Kavanagh previously served as Deputy Lord Mayor in 2016.

Online Editors