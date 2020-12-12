Finding his wings to fly: Nathan Carter’s lyrics about late friend light up hospital wall for fundraiser

Campaign: Country music star Nathan Carter gave the chorus of his song Wings to Fly to the Mater Hospital’s Words of Light fundraising initiative. Photo: John McVitty

Country music star Nathan Carter has spoken about how losing his best friend this year inspired him to write a track in his memory entitled Wings to Fly.

The chorus to his new single has just been illuminated on the walls of the eight-storey high Mater hospital as part of a fundraising campaign for the Eccles Street facility in Dublin.

Other luminaries to contribute to the new Words of Light initiative include U2 and Imelda May, past patients, and members of the public who want to remember someone they can’t spend this Christmas with.

The singer said that after a year of darkness for so many, he’s hoping people will take comfort from his particular message. “I wrote a song earlier this year after one of my best friends passed away suddenly, a guy called Nicky James. I wrote this in memory of him. It’s called Wings to Fly and I gave the Mater the chorus for their campaign.

“Obviously for everybody, it’s been a tough year. A lot of people have lost friends and loved ones and I think they could relate to the lyric of this.”

His musician friend was 60 and seemingly healthy but passed away suddenly in his sleep, leaving Nathan so saddened that he stopped performing for a while.

“He got me into music as a kid, he was a singer himself. He used to bring me up on stage and he mentored me through my teenage years. He got me gigs, he got my first band together. It was a big, big loss and I kind of stopped singing for a while,” he told the Irish Independent.

“For a few months, I just couldn’t find the bottle to get into it again. But I was persuaded to do a live session one day and came up with this song in memory of him. It kind of helped me come to terms with it all. I think there’s a lot of people in the same boat – people have lost a job or someone close to them. Nothing’s gone too well for a lot of us.”

The lyrics to his chorus read: “Now you are an angel flying high. You’ve left us here on earth, alone to cry.”

U2 have contributed the words to 13 (There is a Light) from their 2017 album Songs of Experience. The first message to go up on the hospital’s wall read: “There is a dark that we shouldn’t doubt. And there is a light, don’t let it go out.”

For past patient Tony Moloney, the Mater will always hold a special place. The taxi-driver from Dublin’s Coolock (54) spent 14 months as an in-patient while waiting for a heart-transplant.His wish finally came true on Christmas Day 2011. He paid tribute to the Mater staff for being so “dedicated, compassionate and kind” during a difficult time.

The Mater Foundation hopes to raise €100,000 for its campaign. Anyone wishing to remember a loved one can log on to www.wordsoflight.ie.

Irish Independent