There will be 38 walk-in clinics operating this weekend across the nation.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will continue for those who wish to receive a Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.

The HSE has declared the initiative a huge success over the August Bank Holiday weekend so is running 38 walk-in vaccine clinics (details below) this weekend.

This comes as Ireland’s 14-day incidence of Covid-19 climbed to the highest rate since February, currently standing at 386 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said there had been 18,000 cases in the last two weeks and there was “significant uncertainty” in what lies ahead.

"There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including due to the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Dr Glynn said.

Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Louth and Galway have the highest incidence of the disease with over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

He urged people in these counties to exercise caution in the coming days and weeks.

"Although the link between cases and severe disease has been very substantially weakened through vaccination, it has not been completely broken, and unfortunately due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital," he said.

If you are over 16 and wish to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, Independent.ie has compiled a list of all locations and times of walk-in vaccination clinics operating this weekend, ordered alphabetically by county:

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 12.15pm) and Sunday, 8 August (9am to 12.15pm)

Kilmore Hotel, Killygarry, Cavan: Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)

West County Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)

City Hall, Cork City: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm)

Mallow GAA Club, Co Cork: Sunday, 8 August (11am to 3pm)

Clonakilty GAA Club, Co Cork: Sunday, 8 August (1pm to 3pm)

Bantry Primary Care Centre, Co Cork: Saturday, 7 August (3.15pm to 4.30pm)

Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Co Donegal: Sunday, 8 August (8.30am to 4.30pm)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (2pm to 4.30pm): AstraZeneca walk-in clinic only

UCD O'Reilly Hall, Belfield, Dublin 4: Sunday, 8 August (11am to 5pm)

Citywest Convention Centre, Saggart, Co Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (3pm to 6.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (3pm to 6.30pm)

National Show Centre, Swords, Co Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6pm)

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic, Co Galway: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 2pm)

Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co Galway: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm)

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Co Kerry: Sunday, 8 August (10am to 11am)

Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee, Co Kerry: Saturday, 7 August (9.15am to 11am)

Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare: Saturday, 7 August (9.30am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (9.30am to 12.30pm)

Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Co Kilkenny: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)

Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim: Sunday, 8 August (9am to 5pm)

Limerick Racecourse, Co Limerick: Sunday, 8 August (10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 6pm)

Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co Mayo: Sunday, 8 August (11am to 4pm)

Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath: Saturday, 7 August (12pm to 4pm)

Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan: Saturday, 7 August (1.30pm to 4.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (1.30 to 4.30pm.

Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon: Saturday, 7 August (11am to 4pm) and Sunday, 8 August (11am to 4pm)

Sligo Institute of Technology, Ballinode, Sligo: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm) and Sunday, 8 August (10am to 2pm)

Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary: Sunday, 8 August (2pm to 7pm)

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena, Co Waterford: Saturday, 7 August (12.30pm to 4.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (12.30pm to 4.30pm)

Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 5pm)

Kilanerin Community Centre, Gorey, Co Wexford: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 2pm)

Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 7pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)

Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones, Co Wicklow: Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)





