Find out how many anti-lockdown protesters are on the PUP, says HSE Board member

Columnist and HSE board member Fergus Finlay has said he would have liked a census done on the anti-lockdown protesters yesterday to see how many attendees were on the PUP.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Mr Finlay said that many of the protesters at the anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city’s centre were feeling triumphant after what went down yesterday.

“You can see almost the air of triumph among some of them because they’ve managed to get people into terrible trouble, they’ve managed to hurt people, they’ve managed to ensure that people got arrested,” he said.

He then added that he’d “love to have done a census of that crowd yesterday to find out how many of the protestors, including the violent ones, are drawing a weekly PUP, or how many are drawing a full salary based on a government subsidy.”

The columnist was asked to further elaborate on his comments by presenter Gavan Reilly.

“What’s the relevance of that?” Mr Reilly said. “Surely it doesn’t matter how you put your food on the table if you’ve got a just grievance against the government, they feel like - even though it’s in contravention of current public health restrictions - they’re perfectly entitled to state it.”

Mr Finlay agreed people have a right to state that, provided they don’t provoke violence.

“The point I was making really was that this was a protest against government policy, this was a protest against ending lockdown and let’s get back to normal,” he said.

“Which I presume means, is transient in part, into a demand to end the PUP and to end the subsidy of wages because we can get back to normal and we don’t need it anymore.

“There were people hellbent in that march yesterday, and thank god for social media that we all got to see it.

“We can’t forget that these are exactly the same people who push Islamaphobic theory, who push race theory, who push sexist theory, all over the place.”

He also added that he’s been following some of who he described as “looney conspirators” on social media out of curiosity.

“I find it really hard to understand how anybody can follow them because they’re so clearly, completely bonkers. Some of the things that were said at that march yesterday, no sane person would believe.

“It is so clearly made up, manufactured, insane and it all feeds into and from the same kind of narrative.”

Irish Independent