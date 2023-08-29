Finance minister ‘very reluctant’ to cap number of TDs as Willie O’Dea calls for referendum on issue

Willie O’Dea has called for a referendum to be held on capping the number of elected members in the Dáil,

FINANCE Minister Michael McGrath has said he would be “very reluctant” to hold a referendum to cap or reduce the number of TDs in the Dáil following calls from sitting TD Willie O’Dea.

Mr McGrath was speaking ahead of the Electoral Commission’s publication of the boundary review on Wednesday which will recommend at least 12 extra Dáil seats after the next election due to Ireland’s rising population.

The commission’s chief executive Art O’Leary has suggested that to avoid adding 11 new TDs to the Dáil at every election cycle a referendum could be held to change the constitutional position that there must be one TD for every 20,000 to 30,000 people.

Speaking at Leinster House on Wednesday Mr McGrath signalled his opposition to such a move.

“I would make the point overall that I think the bands that we have currently in the Constitution has formed the basis of very good representation and if you were to increase the amount of population per TD, it will inevitably have a consequence in the ability of an individual member to provide a high quality service,” he said.

“Our constituents do like direct contact. They like personal engagement with their Oireachtas members. So let's wait and see what the commission says on that issue tomorrow, but I would be very reluctant to tamper with a structure that I think has served us well since the foundation of the State.”

However, Fianna Fáil veteran poll-topper Willie O’Dea has called for a referendum to be held on capping the number of elected members in the Dáil, where he had been a permanent fixture for more than 40 years.

“I think that the people of Ireland should decide whether we need a further bloated Dáil at a time of a cost of living crisis,” Mr O’Dea said.

The Limerick city TD said: “At present the Constitution sets out a requirement for one TD for every 20,000 to 30,000 people, and it’s expected that the next Dáil is to get between 12 and 21 new TDs after the Electoral Commission report.

“We can't have a situation where the number of TD's rises by a dozen or so after every census. The only way we can stop this happening is to hold a referendum to put a cap on the number of TDs.”

Mr O’Dea said the proposal could be put at the time of the holding of the referendum on the Constitution’s controversial references to the duties of women in the home, which is now likely to be held next year.

“When you take our number of 3.3 national parliament members per 100,000 population, we compare badly to countries like Portugal, which has 2.2 parliament members per 100,000.

“Belgium has 1.3 per 100,000 population, and the Netherlands has 0.9 parliament members per 100,000. We are more than twice as represented.

“I think we all know the likely answer that the people of Ireland will give to the question of increasing the number of TDs.”

Even though the present ratio of TDs per head of population is written into the Constitution, regular increases in the number of Dáil Deputies “only reinforces a prevailing view that politicians are feathering their own nests at a time when people are really struggling,” he argued.

“I'm not suggesting that we should copy Italy — but if we did we would end up with about 36 TDs in the Dáil,” he said.

“My suggestion isn’t about a massive cull of TDs. It’s about stopping the situation from getting out of hand.

“And to achieve that, we need a referendum.”

Earlier today Finance Minister Michael McGrath was speaking alongside junior enterprise minister Dara Calleary ahead of a meeting with business representative groups as part of Fianna Fáil’s Budget preparations.

Asked about a number of budgetary matters Mr McGrath was tight-lipped but again signalled there would be help for struggling mortgage holders and measures to reduce household energy costs.

Mr McGrath said the economy is “pretty much at full capacity” and that the Government does “not want to push inflation back up in any material way”.

“Energy prices remain high for many, many households and are likely to through the autumn and winter period. So we do have to take that into account,” he said.

“And of course for mortgage holders, unless they are protected by a fixed rate that they've had, since rates started to go up in July of last year, many of them have seen a very significant increase in their monthly mortgage repayments as well.

"So we do have to take into account the pressure that people are under. So there will be a set of measures that are temporary or one off in nature.”

He said the measures would be designed to help people through the autumn and winter

Mr McGrath also said he was examining changes to the bank levy, but said any alterations would not be linked to bank super profits as it would then be a form of corporation tax. He said that a decision to extend the levy to the non-banking sector would require a legislative change and that no decision has been taken on this.

“I am examining the scope of it, the reach, the nature of the levy, who should be paying it, how much do we think is an appropriate contribution from the financial sector to the exchequer next year,” he said.

On the possibility of a third income tax rate being introduced in the Budget, Mr McGrath said no final decision had been made either way but noted the programme for government commitment is to indexation of tax bands and credits. “That forms the anchor of this Government's taxation policy and that is what I as Minister am bound to implement by means of the agreed government position,” he said.

On housing, Mr McGrath said he would examine changes to the rent tax credit as well as the challenges of tax treatment of investors and landlords to ensure a “steady supply of rental accommodation” over the coming years.

Meanwhile, while saying that the planned increase in excise duty on fuel due this Friday - which will add 7c to a litre on petrol, 5c on diesel, and 3c on marked gas oil – are “locked in”, the further increase planned for the end of October will be considered as part of the budget talks.

Excise duty is being incrementally restored after it was cut last year. “As is always the case we’ll keep these matters under review particularly in the context of the Budget we have coming up now in six weeks’ time,” Mr McGrath said.