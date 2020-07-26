Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe 'understands anger' over €16k salary increase for junior ministers

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he understands the "great annoyance and anger" over Cabinet's decision to sign off on the pay increase of three super junior ministers.

Mr Donohoe said that while he can "absolutely understand the anger that this is causing for some", the decision should be "placed in the context" of a number of measures announced under the Government's stimulus plan last week.

His comments come after the Dáil on Friday voted for legislation for the ministerial salary of three junior ministers that sit at Cabinet to increase by €16,288.

Fianna Fáil's Jack Chambers and Fine Gael's Hildegarde Naughten will now receive €140,000 annually, while Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett, a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture, will receive €123,186.

Mr Donohoe told Newstalk's On the Record with Gavan Reilly that the pay hike is to ensure the three junior ministers were receiving the same pay for an equal amount of work.

"We were dealing with a specific matter in relation to the fact we have a number of ministers of state around the Cabinet table that were being paid differently, and we were looking to get to a point where if they were all doing the same work they would all be paid the same. All that being said, I do accept that this is causing a great annoyance and anger for some," he said.

"But I'd asked them just to place this in the context of a huge, huge variety of different measures that we announced last week that are all about getting people back to work on all about growing incomes again."

When asked if the junior minister pay increase is a part of the stimulus package, he said: "I'm not saying that at all and I'm not sure how you could have drawn that inference from what I said.

"The argument that I am making is that last week, while I understand that the decision that was taken around minister of state pay has, as I said, cause annoyance to many, I am also saying that in the same week those decisions were made, many other decisions were made that are about helping our citizens get a job and helping our citizens and our employers at a time of great difficulty."

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has since condemned the Government for passing the legislation, saying that the decision has "shocked many Consultants in Irish hospitals who continue to earn more than 30 pc less than their colleagues purely based on the date of their employment" due to a pay disparity that was introduced by the Government in 2012.

Professor Matthew Sadlier of the IMO Consultant Committee, said: “This is gross hypocrisy plain and simple. The new Government doesn’t want people in the same Super-Junior roles earning different salaries yet they are quiet happy to oversee exactly the same injustice amongst hospital Consultants.

"This type of hypocrisy poisons the morale of hospital Consultants and is directly linked to the recruitment and retention crisis which has left over 500 Consultant posts vacant. It is telling that the Government priority is to pay some Ministers more while healthcare workers get a round of applause.”

