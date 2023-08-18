Finance Minister Michael McGrath warns banks IT chaos must never happen again

Bank of Ireland CEO issues apology saying the bank fell well below the standards customers expect.

FINANCE Minister Michael McGrath warned that Ireland must never again witness the IT chaos which resulted in Bank of Ireland customers accessing cash from ATMs beyond what was in their accounts.

Mr McGrath stressed that Ireland's economy relies heavily on a dependable financial services system with secure IT networks and where the needs of customers come first.

The Cork TD admitted that Ireland has already seen far too many IT glitches within the financial services sector – and he would now be engaging with the Central Bank to understand how the latest issues arose and precisely what steps are being taken to ensure those problems never again arise.

An IT glitch allowed customers to overdraw from their accounts earlier this week – with the bank insisting the maximum amount was €500 though some reports claimed up to €1,000 was obtained in cases.

Gardaí attended large queues at some ATMs as word spread of the Bank of Ireland systems glitch.

Bank of Ireland have since insisted the IT issue has been resolved and that any amounts withdrawn will be debited to customer accounts.

“I think it is vital that people can have uninterrupted access to banking services and in recent years we have had a number of instances where system errors or system outages took place,” Mr McGrath said.

“That is why I have asked my own officials in the Department of Finance to engage with the Central Bank, with the Regulator, to gain and understanding of their assessment of the robustness of the systems being used by financial service providers, in particular those who are customer facing to make sure that services can continue unhindered.”

Mr McGrath stressed that such IT issues have implications beyond the individual financial institution involved.

“Because when you have outages like this it can cause real problems – very significant disruption – to people’s personal lives and also to the conduct of business. And it can have an impact on our economy.

“I think the Bank of Ireland has responded swiftly and has dealt with the situation.

“Obviously they will have to deal with the fall out of any transactions where funding was taken from accounts where the funding shouldn’t have been in those accounts and that is an operational matter for the bank to deal with.

"From my perspective as Minister of Finance the most important thing is that we have a financial system that is reliable, where the needs of customers come first and where we see the necessary investment in the systems underpinning that interface with the public. That is the most important thing.

“That we have reliable services being provided by financial service providers across Ireland and I will be engaging further now with the Governor of the Central Bank generally to gain an understanding of their assessment and to make sure that we do understand fully what happened in this instance…why it happened and how we can be re assured that it is not going to happen again.”

Mr McGrath, speaking in Cork, stressed that there have been too many such instances over recent years for his liking.

“I do think we have had too many such instances in recent years and I want to be assured that the necessary investment is being put into systems where the public are interfacing with private companies in terms of accessing their own money in particular.

“And, of course, I acknowledge that we have an ongoing job of work to do on the public sector side as well, to invest in the HSE and a whole range of other public service bodies (in respect of IT systems).

“I acknowledge that we have that responsibility and duty to provide the necessary funding to do that but I do expect regulated financial service providers to be at the leading edge in terms of service provision to their customers.”

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland’s chief executive officer (CEO) Myles Grady has apologised for the tech meltdown, saying the bank fell well below the standards customers expect.

"I apologise sincerely for this,” he said.

“Banking is based on reputation and trust. We have damaged this with our customers and wider society. We are working to put things right.”

The CEO said that when the tech outage occurred the bank made it a priority that all customers continued to have access to cash and could transact on their cards to manage their daily needs, in cash, online or in a shop, even though bank balance information was not available to customers.

He said a dedicated team is now working with customers who were affected.

“Our focus this week is on restoring services, ensuring the stability of our systems, and helping customers. But, we know we need to do better in future. We continue to invest in our technology to ensure customers have the very best banking services,” he said.