Finance Minister Michael McGrath promises tax cuts for all workers in next Budget

There will be tax cuts for all workers in the next Budget, Finance Minister Michael McGrath has pledged.

“The commitment I can give is that we will be reducing the burden of income tax on workers and other people paying tax in the Budget,” he said.

The pledge comes just a fortnight after Mr McGrath refused to be “bullied” on Budget provisions – after three Fine Gael junior ministers said their party would be pushing for a €1,000 tax cut for the so-called “squeezed middle” come the autumn.

Mr McGrath promised that there would be tax cuts for “all workers” in the Budget, appearing to reference personal taxes.

But he could also have been referring not only to income tax but to certain other indirect taxes. Reductions can also take the form of retaining existing rates of tax, but increasing the thresholds of income protection.

McGrath said his Budget tax package would apply to everyone in the tax net, including those on low and middle incomes. Reform towards the base of the revenue pyramid also benefits those at the top.

He pointed out that there was a commitment in the Programme for Government for progressive tax reductions, once these were sustainable.

Most observers expect to see an increase to income tax bands and credits, adjusting the lines to adjust for inflation – and then going further.

“There will be changes in taxation to put more money back in people’s pockets,” Mr McGrath pledged.

It would be a combination of measures, that would include a social welfare package. He would also aim to “reduce charges,” he said.

Mr McGrath emphasised that the Government would be looking to see what it could do in the areas of childcare and education.

The Fine Gael junior ministers demanded a hike in the band before workers hit the higher 40pc rate of tax, The standard rate is 20pc – but even low-income workers find themselves paying the higher rate.

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit meanwhile called for the Universal Social Charge (USC) to be abolished. Any shortfall should be paid for by increased taxes on those earning more than €100,000 a year, he said.

“There’s been the unseemly spectacle of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil scrambling over who's going to get credit for the reduction in the USC.

"We've been very consistent in all of our budget submissions since the introduction of USC in arguing that it should be abolished,” he said.

McGrath pointed out that USC now brings in €5bn per year – even though it was originally introduced as a “temporary” measure to meet the financial emergency of more than 13 years ago.