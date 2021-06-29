Filmmaker to shine light on failed PSNI probe in tragic Noah Donohoe case

A documentary investigating the disappearance and death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe will point to failings in the PSNI's probe, filmmaker Donal MacIntyre has said.

Speaking about his investigative TV documentary, which is expected to air next year, Mr MacIntyre said: "If there was anything that we have uncovered so far, that we are prepared to divulge, it is that we are quite confident we can demonstrate that the investigation Noah was entitled to, he didn't receive it."

The Sunday World revealed in April that the award-winning journalist had put together a team of top police and crime experts to examine the circumstances surrounding the 14-year-old's tragic storm drain death.

They include Stephen Lawrence murder detective Clive Driscoll and Scotland Yard cyber security and CCTV expert Andy Crocker.

TV criminologist David Wilson is also working with the independent investigative team who Mr MacIntyre says will pass over any new information or evidence they uncover to both the coroner and PSNI.

"This is not some DIY police officer gig," the 55 year-old said last week. "We have a team of some hugely experienced former police officers looking at every aspect of this case.

"Now as the travel ban has lifted they will be attending the scene of the disappearance and making their views and reports. Whatever their views are, whatever their reports are, we will be handing it to the coroner and to the police

"We operate in an area where we don't believe it until it is proven, we don't take for granted any narrative and we don't take it as a matter of course that the PSNI has followed the right protocols or procedures

"We come with no pre-conditions, we come with nothing other than we want to ensure this kid gets the investigation he deserves and part of our drive is that it appears, that six, seven, eight months into this, he did not get the investigation he is entitled to."

The TV crime fighter said he moved to take on Noah's case after receiving numerous requests from the many campaigners supporting the Donohoe family.

He said: "I'd been peppered by requests from Noah's Army to look at the case and I'd worked with Clive Driscoll on a missing person's case, pro-bono with the mum of Georgina Gharsallah, in Worthing.

"In that case we made considerable ground in terms of the investigation, not so much in where Georgina was, but in the police failures. We succeeded with the family, in getting an apology from Sussex police and an acceptance, which was very brave of them, within a year of us coming on board.

"There was also a self-referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in the UK in relation to consider whether Georgina's class or background was instrumental in the police failing to investigate the case properly.

"And so, there were obviously racial overtones to the Noah story and there was a familiarity of the police failures."

Mr MacIntyre revealed that experts working on the upcoming documentary, which is midway through production, have given their time free of charge.

"The real body of our hard core work will be done between now and September."

Asked what he believed the biggest questions were to answer over Noah's death, he said:

"What you could be looking at is a series of disconnected events may be connected by vulnerability, perpetrated either by criminal acts or by some other event. We'll be looking at CCTV and interviews and witness accounts and think there is more CCTV to be gained and many more witness statements to be sought."