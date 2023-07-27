Filmmaker Neil Jordan says friend Sinéad O’Connor died ‘far too young’ as he mourns for the music she might have produced

Canadian singer Alanis Morrissette also among those to pay tribute

Filmmaker Neil Jordan has said he will remember his friend Sinéad O’Connor for her “humour and her mischievous smile” as he paid tribute to the talented singer and activist who died yesterday at the age of 56.

Ms O’Connor was found unresponsive in her apartment in South London by Metropolitan Police about 11am on Wednesday and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said they are not treating her death as suspicious and no cause of death has been given.

An autopsy will be conducted with results taking up to "several weeks", London Inner South Coroner's Court has said.

Speaking this afternoon, Neil Jordan described Sinéad’s death as tragic.

“Well, I mean, I don't know what to say really. It's just tragic.

"That's the thing that upsets me really is that I would have liked to see what work she could do when she got through all of her troubles and she came out the other side,” Jordan said on RTÉ’s News at One. “I would like to think she could have done extraordinary things when she got through this turbulent period in her life, but that wasn't to be. She died far too young.”

Jordan, who is a godfather to one of Sinéad’s children, said he last met her a month ago in Dalkey and said “she was great”.

"I saw her last about a month ago. She had rented a little cottage in Dalkey. I was walking down there and she was sitting outside on the bench, just smoking cigarettes and all these tourists were passing by and had no clue who she was.

"We sat down and talked about music, you know, and I thought she was great. She was great. And then she moved to Brixton. And sent me a few texts saying she had left … I just wish she was still around.

“What I’ll remember is her humour, her mischievous face. Maybe fame kind of lacerated her a bit too much. It's almost like she wanted to destroy this beautiful singer, her face, everything that she had. But she never actually destroyed her voice, which is great.”

Jordan worked with Sinéad on his films The Butcher Boy and Michael Collins: "She had this extraordinary voice and I remember when she sang [Nothing Compares 2 U], which she actually came to hate, she did this leap from from one octave to another. She jumped way up suddenly. And I said to her, ‘Where did you get that from?’ and she said it was from Irish music, from traditional sean nós singing.

"She was remarkably intelligent and remarkably artistic and always made these extraordinary leaps that most of us don't do, you know, so that's, that's why I would have loved to see more of a work.”

Meanwhile, Canadian singer Alanis Morrissette said Sinéad “raised the bar on artistry and female empowerment”.

“Sinéad was a profound inspiration to many. And to me. Her passion, poetry, and unapologetic expression raised the bar on artistry and female empowerment.

“Her questioning of societal norms deeply influenced culture's appreciation of female complexity. Her ability to vulnerably dwell on the small part of the bell-shaped curve was thought-provoking, stirring and inspiring. I'm feeling empathy for Ireland, for the world, and for all of us who are saddened by this news.”