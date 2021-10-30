Filling the tank costs over €100 as prices at the pump increase

Petrol prices have soared past the 170c-per-litre mark across the country as the cost of living continues to go up.

An Irish Independent price survey this week found one fuel station charging as much as 172.9c for petrol and 164.9c for diesel.

Prices appear to be higher in Dublin, but we found garages charging 170c a litre or more nationwide. A 60-litre fill at the pump now costs over €100.

It comes less than a month after the Budget when petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 2c and 2.5c per litre, respectively. But the rising cost of crude oil and other supply chain issues are feeding into the highest prices at the pumps for years.

Read More

Some of the highest prices were in the capital, such as in Lucan at 172.9c for petrol and 164.9c for diesel, and in Castleknock at 171.9c for petrol and 162.9 for diesel

Another garage in Terenure was charging 170.9 for petrol and 162.9 for diesel.

One garage in Co Donegal confirmed it charged 171.9c for petrol and 163.9c for diesel. A garage in Cork city was charging 169.9 for petrol and 159.9 for diesel.

However there were price variations of as much as 8c, even in similar parts of the country.

A garage in Kilmainham charged 165.9c for petrol and 156.9 for diesel. This was among the cheapest in Dublin.

The head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Eugene Drennan, says the industry is “crippled” by diesel prices.

“Fuel has gone so high, it has never been this dear,” Mr Drennan said. “That cost is coming home to bite now.”

Kevin McPartlan, CEO of Fuels for Ireland, which represents all the major fuel companies, said: “I can’t speak about any individual site and company.

“The fuel prices are a really strange beast because it’s not like electricity or gas, where a unit price is set and steady for six months.

“There’s so many elements to make a price. If you’re paying 170 cent for a litre of petrol, a euro of that’s going to government and various taxes and levies.” He added: “The reason it varies are similar to the operating costs of different service stations.”

Dermot Jewell, from the Consumer Association of Ireland, said: “The difficulty for Ireland is there are very few independent garages left.

“Most are with significant nationwide chains. Where we are seeing a gap of 8c in fuel, I ask why that’s possible across very large entities buying in bulk and who obviously have discounts they can rely on.”

A spokesperson for Maxol said: “Fuel prices are volatile and the wholesale price paid by one service station on a given day may differ to the price paid by another service station on another day.

“This means that the day a service station takes delivery of fuel will impact the price charged to the customer.

“However, there are multiple factors that impact the price consumers pay at the pump. Crude oil is one but it makes up only a fraction of the price.

“If a service station is selling large volumes of fuel, prices may be marginally lower than those selling small volumes.”