Filling stations are being urged to reduce their prices to reflect a huge drop in the price of crude oil.

Petrol retailers have been accused of “gouging” in the past two weeks for pushing up prices on a daily basis and to levels not seen before.

However, Brent crude oil is down from a high of around $137 (€124) to $96 (€87) a barrel in the past few days – a drop of 30pc.

Retailers of petrol and diesel have defended the failure to cut prices at the pumps by more after crude prices collapsed.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Petrol and diesel prices have come down a little in the past few days after the Government cut the excise duty on petrol by 20c and on diesel by 15c.

Many filling stations are selling both fuels for around €1.88. That works out at close to €2 a litre if the excise duty cut of last week is added back.

Before the excise duty cuts, many motor fuel retailers were charging well over €2 a litre, with sellers blaming rapid rises in crude oil prices.

AA Ireland’s Paddy Comyn called on filling stations to bring prices down further.

Read More

“Prices are down a bit on last week, but they have not come down to the levels we would expect, given the current price of a barrel of oil,” he said.

Mr Comyn added that the hope was prices would fall by more, especially for petrol.

Diesel prices have gone up to the same levels as those of petrol, despite excise duty being lower on diesel.

This is because much of the diesel that comes into this market was sourced in Russia.

However, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has seriously affected diesel prices and supplies here.

Asked about the failure to cut prices more, Fuels for Ireland, one of the two trade bodies for petrol retailers, said: “We are not selling crude.”

Kevin McPartlan, of Fuels for Ireland, added that reductions in crude prices can take two to three weeks to be reflected in the price importers and fuel retailers get when they buy petrol and diesel for sale to motorists.

“The price of crude oil is just one factor which determines the pump price of diesel, petrol and home heating oil in Ireland,” he said.

Mr McPartlan added that crude is quoted in US dollars, so currency fluctuations must be considered; but we also need to be aware of the cost and time involved in refining, transporting and blending biofuels into that crude before it can be sold to Irish motorists and consumers.

In ordinary circumstances, the lag between rises and falls in the price of crude oil is two to three weeks, Mr McPartlan said.

“In the current situation, as a result of the appalling invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the international fuel market is exceptionally volatile and

we are better to look at the publicly available wholesale commodity prices for diesel, petrol and kerosene,” he added.

Even after the excise duty reduction announced by the Government last week, the wholesale price of diesel increased by more than 11c per litre on international markets since February 24.