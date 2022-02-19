Figure skaters’ costumes go beyond call of duty, VR injuries and Fianna Fáil’s ‘FOMO no mo’ message

Tomorrow is the closing day of the Winter Olympics, aka the Eurovision of sport. I know the focus should be on the prowess and athletic skill of those involved. But can we take a moment for the figure skaters’ costume designers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. There has been Mark Kondratiuk, the 18-year-old Russian figure skater who freestyled to a Jesus Christ Superstar medley while wearing a tunic featuring a crown of thorns, Nathan Chen’s tuxedo suit, and Joker and Harley Quinn duo Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller from Germany (they danced to a medley of Toxic and Seven Nation Army). I can report nothing about their technical abilities but for the outfits it’s got to be 10 points.

Costume designers are the real Olympic superstars

Mr Tayto

Chips are down for Mr Tayto in new era for amusement park

The people of Ireland are a curious and contradictory bunch. We absolutely do not want to be reduced to stereotypes. Nonetheless, we would very much like a day of mourning after Tayto Park announced it will be changing its name. People lamented the end of the decade-long partnership between the amusement park and the nation’s unofficial favourite crisp this week. Owner Ray Coyle tried to offer reassurance saying the park will be renamed to “better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo”. Who will replace Mr Tayto? Meanies? Keoghs? Scampi Fries? Anyone but Walkers, please.

Holt (Keith Braugher) and Jake (Andy Samberg) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fianna Fáil needs to switch channels

Petition for whoever in the Fianna Fáil press office is a committed Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan to sit the next few plays out. This week, in an attempt to bolster interest in their Instagram following, the party shared a trailer of some of their ministers out and about that was cut to the theme tune and stylised graphics from Andy Samberg’s hit police comedy. Fianna Fáil informed us that we could now stay up to speed with “FF Minsta’s (sic) on Insta and FOMO no mo”. A sentence so sad it makes me want to book the week off work and stress eat everything in my house. Anyway, it’s not the first time the party has mined Brooklyn Nine-Nine for promo purposes. Jim O’Callaghan released a near identical — and equally excruciating — trailer during the Dublin Bay South by-election last year. Look, we get it, it’s a good show, but maybe cast the net wider next time?

From VR to ER: injuries in the virtual world up by a third

Looks like the metaverse is shaping up to be a dangerous place. This week, Aviva reported that the number of accidents related to virtual reality (VR) are on the rise, increasing 31pc year on year in the UK. People become so engrossed in their games while wearing VR headsets that they end up sprinting blindly around their house before bounding through the patio doors. A ‘VR to ER’ Reddit thread is a compilation of war stories. These include gamers delivering uppercuts to ceiling fans, housewives crashing through pieces of furniture, uncles being accidentally loafed in the face and kids chucking controllers into TV screen when virtual zombies appear in front of them. Be careful out — or should that be ‘in’? — there.

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife

Boyzlife stars see the funny side of ITV song blunder

Proof that nature is healing: man-band Boyzlife (Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden) are back together and hitting the publicity trail. This week, they appeared on ITV’s This Morning but things got off to a shaky start when Boyzlife were introduced by Westlife’s 2005 hit single You Raise Me Up. “It’s the only [song] I wasn’t in,” Brian told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. “I’d actually left the band at that point.” Laughing, Keith added: “You played the one song that literally has nothing to do with either of us… 21 Number Ones and you pick the one I’m not part of.” Oh dear.