Fifty years on Ireland’s European Union membership has ‘transformed this country’ – Taoiseach says

Five decades after joining what is now the European Union, Ireland “is a more tolerant, kinder and more inclusive country,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin was speaking at a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of Ireland signing the membership treaty of what was then called the European Economic Community (EEC).

The move by then-Taoiseach, Jack Lynch, and foreign affairs minister, Patrick Hillery, was later endorsed by 80pc of Irish voters in a referendum held in May, 1972. Ireland then formally joined the EEC on January 1, 1973.

The Taoiseach said some people were rightly anxious about the Irish State, then just 50 years old, giving up some of its hard-won independence. There were also doubts about the future for industry and farming among other sectors.

Read More

“Few events in our history as an independent state have been so transformative. The five decades since that signing ceremony in Brussels have witnessed Ireland emerge as a modern, open economy and society, one that contributes to and benefits from the close relationship and cooperation it enjoys with its European partners,” Mr Martin argued.

“For from diminishing our sovereignty as a people, our membership of the EU has helped to strengthen it. With our partners we have transformed not just this country, but the continent that is our shared home,” the Taoiseach added.

Mr Martin said what became EU membership had strengthened relations with all member states including the UK up to Brexit in 2016. He saluted continued EU support, which had proved invaluable in establishing peace and prosperity north and south, and he noted continuing Brussels peace grants.

The Taoiseach also argued that EU membership had brought significant social and political change to Ireland which was very positive.

“Membership gave us the impetus we needed as a nation to strengthen our own human rights record, to drive forward civil and social rights, to introduce gender equality legislation, to improve protection of workers’ rights – and to become a much more tolerant, kinder and inclusive country than the Ireland of 1972,” he said.