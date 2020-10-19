Fifth person arrested in relation to witness intimidation during trial of Garda killer Aaron Brady

Gardaí have confirmed that a fifth person has been arrested in connection with witness intimidation during the trial of convicted Garda killer Aaron Brady.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) are continuing to investigate allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a person had been arrested in connection with the case this Monday morning.

“Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in GNBCI arrested a person in relation to this investigation. This is the 5th such arrest in this investigation.

“The arrested person is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin, and investigations are ongoing.”

All four people previously arrested in relation to this investigation on October 8 have since been released without charge while files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors