Fifth man arrested in relation to campaign of intimidation during Adrian Donohoe murder trial is close associate of slain of Coolock criminal

A fifth criminal who was arrested this morning in relation to a campaign of intimidation during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial is a very close associate of slain of Coolock criminal Jamie Tighe-Ennis (24) who was shot dead as part of a northside feud in October, 2017.

The suspect who is in his late 20’s and who has previous convictions for firearms offences and violent disorder is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in the capital’s north city.

The arrested man was previously closely connected to the north inner city gang who were involved in a bitter feud with the mob led by paedophile gangster Christy Griffin.

He is the fifth criminal to be arrested as part of the intimidation probe with senior sources revealing that at least three more arrests are expected including convicted garda killer Aaron Brady (29).

It is understood that detectives had planned to arrest Tighe’s close associate earlier this month when they arrested the other four men but he could not be located when the search and arrest operation happened on October 8.

Last week Brady was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for the capital murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe and he has also been transferred to the maximum security Portlaoise Prison.

Brady, now known as prisoner 74326, is the first person in 35 years to be convicted and jailed for capital murder - the most serious crime on the Irish statute books.

He was given a further 14-year concurrent jail term for the armed robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Brady now faces the possibility of a further consecutive sentence for witness intimidation and perverting the course of justice but he has yet been arrested by detectives as part of the intimidation probe.

The four criminals who have been previously arrested were all released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP and gardai announced details of the fifth arrest this morning.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) are continuing to investigate allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady,” a spokesman said.

“On today’s date, Monday 19th October 2020, Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in GNBCI arrested a person in relation to this investigation. This is the 5th such arrest in this investigation,” the spokesman added.

It is understood that after today’s arrest, the intimidation investigation will focus on Brady and the so-called ‘paymaster’ in the case.

Earlier this month two of the intimidation suspects were lifted by detectives in jail while the other two were arrested by GNBCI gardai at their north Dublin homes.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested and brought to Raheny Garda Station is currently serving a two year suspended jail term in relation to heroin possession.

Also arrested was a reckless 29-year-old career criminal from Darndale who has been homeless in recent times and is suspected of “passing on messages from jail to the outside” for cash.

North inner city criminal Glen Holland (37) who is aligned to the Kinahan cartel and who was arrested in Mountjoy Prison was also released without charge after being quizzed by detectives.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (28), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.

An illegal mobile phone, a charger and notebooks were seized in a jail search cell of Holland in late August.

Glen Holland is serving a six and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing two loaded handguns as well as almost €70,000 worth of cocaine in September, 2010.

He was previously arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne in April of that year and spent over six years on the run in the UK and Spain before being arrested in Spain in August, 2017, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Holland has 21 previous convictions for offences including having a phone in prison in which he was given a consecutive two months in prison in September, 2018.

