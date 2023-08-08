Fifteen-year-old driving over 130kmph stopped on dual carriageway

An image of the speed test posted on the Police Mid Ulster Facebook page

A vehicle driving at more than 80mph on a stretch of Co Derry dual carriageway was being driven by a 15-year-old girl, police have said.

Details of the incident, which took place close to Moneymore on Monday August 7, were posted on the Police Mid Ulster Facebook page.

“Quite often police officers when out with a laser are accused of bothering motorists, collecting revenue or simply ignoring real crime,” they said.

“Well today on the Moneymore dual carriageway, Magherafelt neighbourhood officers detected a VW Passat traveling at 82mph, some 22mph over the speed limit.

“The vehicle was stopped and to the surprise and dismay of the officers in attendance the driver was a 15-year-old female. As a result of the incident the driver and her passenger were cautioned for a number of driving offences.

“It goes without saying that a 15-year-old does not has the experience to drive a vehicle at such speeds on a busy road. The consequences could have been catastrophic if police had not intervened.”