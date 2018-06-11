Fianna Fáil says 'no personal data compromised' following security alert on site
FIANNA Fáil has said no personal data was compromised after visitors to its site were met with a security message.
For a time this morning visitors to the website were warned that the website may be “impersonating” Fiannafail.ie and personal data may be at risk.
The security message read: “This connection is not private. This website may be impersonating 'www.fiannafail.ie' to steal your personal or financial information. You should go back to the previous page.”
It is understood the message appeared due to a lapse in a security certificate for the site but the issue has since been resolved and the website is now running as normal.
A spokesman for Fianna Fáil said the issue was a “minor technical one” and no data was compromised.
“The Fianna Fáil website was briefly unavailable for a short time due to a minor technical issue. At no stage was personal data compromised," he said.
Online Editors