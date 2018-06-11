Fianna Fáil says 'no personal data compromised' following security alert on site

For a time this morning visitors to the website were warned that the website may be “impersonating” Fiannafail.ie and personal data may be at risk.

The security message read: “This connection is not private. This website may be impersonating 'www.fiannafail.ie' to steal your personal or financial information. You should go back to the previous page.”

It is understood the message appeared due to a lapse in a security certificate for the site but the issue has since been resolved and the website is now running as normal.