Fianna Fáil accuses Coveney of 'pathetic, Andrex Puppy' answers on Brexit planning

FIANNA Fáil has accused Tánaiste Simon Coveney of offering a "pathetic" response to questions raised about the government's contingency planning for Brexit.

The party's deputy leader Dara Calleary claimed answers to his queries in the Dáil were "Andrex Puppy" responses, describing them as "soft and fluffy".

Mr Coveney said he was surprised at Mr Calleary's remarks telling the Opposition politician it "shows you don't know what you're talking about".

Fianna Fáil has been putting pressure on the government to publish details of the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Calleary asked if the government is concerned that releasing the plans would undermine their effectiveness.

Mr Coveney insisted that there has been "a huge amount of work in preparation for all contingencies."

He also pointed to sectoral seminars being held by the European Commission including some on aviation and other forms of transport post-Brexit, Irish specific issues, and matters relating to tariffs and industrial goods including pharmaceuticals.

He said he wanted to reassure the public that this is part of the process of preparation, as well as domestic plans that are in place.

Mr Calleary heavily criticised Mr Coveney's answer an asked when the government will "wake up" and start engaging with the public on contingency planning.

He argued that sectoral seminars in Europe are not a lot of comfort.

Mr Coveney said the government has provided details of domestic preparations including the need for infrastructure in ports and airports.

He said that he himself has spoken to many people at the government's Getting Ireland Brexit Ready 'Brexpro' roadshow and added: "we didn't see many Fianna Fáil people there".

Mr Coveney said that the government will be publishing a document on Brexit contingency planning next week.

