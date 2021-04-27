Fianna Fáil senators insist ‘wet’ pubs should open for outdoor service at the same time as restaurants

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party tonight heard that ‘wet’ pubs should open for outdoor service at the same time as restaurants.

Senators Timmy Dooley, Pat Casey and Ollie Crowe told Taoiseach Micheál Martin there should be “no differentiation” between ‘wet’ pubs and restaurants when it came to outdoor and indoor dining.

The meeting also heard how the aviation sector needed to get “moving” as soon as the EU Digital Green Cert is implemented.

Ireland should not be “dragging its feet” when it came to putting the Green Cert, or the ‘vaccine passport’ in place, the meeting heard.

Sources said Mr Martin was “cautious” in response. While he reportedly agreed that the Green Cert should be implemented for travel overseas, he warned it should not be used for entry into restaurants or other venues as this might pose an issue with civil liberties.

However, Mr Martin also cautioned his parliamentary party and told them that bringing motions to the meeting is not always the best way to deal with issues.

He argued that the Government’s strategy for dealing the virus has been working.