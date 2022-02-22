Fianna Fáil senator calls for Ufea Champions League final to be moved from St Petersburg in Russia following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine

A Fianna Fáil senator has called for the Ufea Champions League final to be moved from St Petersburg, in Russia, following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine.

Wexford based Senator Malcolm Byrne said the final should no longer be held in the Krestovsky Stadium, due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

In a statement, Mr Byrne said: “Uefa must act and move the Champions League final from St Petersburg.

"Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region is a violation of international law and breaches Ukrainian sovereignty.

"Russia cannot be allowed to host the Champions League final this year,” he added.

In the Seanad, Mr Byrne also called for tougher sanctions by the EU against Russian oligarchs.

It comes after UK Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she has “serious concerns” Champions League final being held in Russia.

Ms Dorries said she will discuss the matter with the relevant governing bodies.

"We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine,” she added.

UK sports minister Tracey Crouch said Uefa should move the final 'immediately'.

"Given the British and European condemnation of Russian action in Ukraine, Uefa should immediately move the Champions League final from the Krestovsky Stadium," Ms Crouch said.

"The ban on politicians and officials travelling to the Russian-hosted 2018 World Cup was a soft message to President Putin which made no significant difference - so Uefa need to take a much stronger stance not least to ensure the safety of travelling fans,” she added.



