Fianna Fáil politicians fear for their safety due to rise in protests at gates of Leinster House

Fianna Fáil politicians are fearful of being attacked and said they feel unsafe around the gates of Leinster House due to increasing protests.

TDs and senators said they have been shouted at and are worried about being targeted and "being poked at” by people outside the gates, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party heard tonight.

A number of politicians spoke on the issue, including Jenifer Murnane O’Connor, Minister Mary Butler, Minister Niall Collins, Senator Eugene Murphy, John Lahart and Paul McAuliffe.

Politicians said security has deteriorated and said they feel “very threatened”.

There is also an increasing number of members of the public who stand in front of politicians’ cars when they are driving through the gates and block them, before moving away.

TD John McGuinness raised the issue and joked he wanted to bring his dogs - “big” German Shepherds - with him to work for security.

Sources said he told the meeting standards have gone down and several politicians agreed they were better in 2016.

Ms Butler told the meeting she is very worried about the safety of politicians nationwide and said she has had the glass doors in her constituency office changed to solid non-glass doors.

There has also been a decrease in the number of gardaí around Leinster House, the meeting heard.

The abuse the gardaí who work on the Leinster House gates receive is “shocking”, politicians were told.

One politician said a garda was verbally abused by a member of the public today with a young child.

“People were very, very annoyed,” said one source. “Security will have to be stepped up.”

Tánaiste Micheal Martin is understood to have told the meeting security is a “serious situation”.

Promises have been made previously by the Department of Public Expenditure to review politicians’ security around Leinster House.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil will also have to push for a significant increase in roads funding as many national roads up and down the country are in the need of serious repair, the meeting was told.