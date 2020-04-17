'Fianna Fáil do not hold on to grudges' - Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has no “hang-ups” about Fianna Fáil entering a coalition government with Fine Gael.

Speaking with Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning, the former Fianna Fáil taoiseach said the FF membership do not “go around” holding “huge grudges and animosity” against Fine Gael.

“I don’t think the membership of Fianna Fáil, which I would know best, I don’t think they go around holding huge grudges and huge animosity,” he said.

He said that the coronavirus pandemic has levelled temperatures between politicians.

“I think if it wasn’t for the period we’ve had with the pandemic, I think that there would have been more meetings and more temperature rising around the place.

“I personally don’t have any hang ups about these things, I think it’s more important people work together,” he said.

He added that the two rival parties are “like-minded” on financial issues, which will be of benefit post-coronavirus.

“I think the fact that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are like minded on most issues, most financial issues and most fiscal issues, that’s not a bad thing.”

He also added that smaller parties should attempt to enter a government instead of choosing to stand on the sidelines.

“I always run in elections to be part of a government and I think most people do, the idea of being stranded over and isolated in a new isolation opposition coming up with grandiose suggestions that get you nowhere, is not something that most politicians want to do.

“When you go to a door to be re-elected, it’s better to have the debate about what you tried to do than just you had an answer for everything and did nothing,” he said.

The former politician said that he would like to see at least two parties form a government for a "clear majority".

"In the short run, the next few years are going to be challenging, you need a clear majority."

