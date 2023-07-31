Fianna Fáil distances itself from youth wing’s call for Justice Minister Helen McEntee to resign

Fianna Fáil has distanced itself from the call by the party’s youth wing for Justice Minister Helen McEntee to resign over crime levels.

The minister has come under pressure to clamp down on violence in Dublin after a US tourist was attacked on Talbot Street amid rising concerns about the capital.

Ógra Fianna Fáil said Fine Gael had had the Justice portfolio for 12 years and during this time, law and order had fallen “to a standard far below that which is owed to the public”.

Fine Gael should “acknowledge their failures” and “step aside”.

The party’s youth wing held a vote of its national council in recent weeks in favour of a motion calling on Minister McEntee to resign.

“We have no confidence in the ability of Fine Gael to effectively and properly manage the Justice Ministry,” said Liam Gleeson, the wing’s regional organiser for Dublin .

“The general public and rank and file members of An Garda Síochána deserve better.”

The youth wing said Fine Gael had failed to tackle law and order issues.

“It is clear to us in Ógra Fianna Fáil that Fine Gael have failed to combat these issues and continue to avoid addressing the same. It is a sorry state of affairs to say our capital city is unsafe,” said a statement from the wing.

“Years of underfunding and lack of delivery have forced our cities into a state of decay, with people unable to feel any form of safety, let alone a safe nightlife.

“Nearly every young person knows someone who has been attacked, intimidated, mugged, harassed, or placed in fear on a night out and it is clear that Fine Gael have no intention of addressing these underlying issues.”

The grouping also called for a “fresh lease of life” in the Justice portfolio.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said this was not the official position of the party.

"This is a matter for Ógra, who are an autonomous youth wing of the party."