Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

New Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste is congratulated by his grandmother, Kathleen Donohoe. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

Councillor Daithí de Róiste has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin tonight.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was elected at the annual meeting of Dublin City Council in City Hall.

He is the 355th Lord Mayor of Dublin and succeeds Councillor Caroline Conroy.

Cllr De Róiste (35), from Ballyfermot in Dublin, was elected to Dublin City Council (DCC) in 2014.

The local politician was subsequently re-elected in 2019, representing the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh local electoral area.

His colleague, Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAulliffe said the new lord mayor had spoken “about his vision of making Dublin a city of kindness…”

The new mayor said he was “honoured to be elected the 355th Lord Mayor of Dublin”.

He added: “I am truly humbled with the support I received from my colleagues tonight.”

The son of Michael and Catherine Roche, Cllr de Róiste has one sister, Emma. He has been married to Amy de Róiste since 2016.

He is a member of DCC Strategic Policy Committees (SPCs) on Finance and Planning and a member of the Citywide Joint Policing Committee since 2014. He is also a member of the budget consultative group of the council.

Cllr De Róiste graduated with a degree in History from University College Dublin and a Masters in Public Affairs from DIT (TUD).

He has worked in marketing and communications for over a decade in Bord na Móna, Permanent TSB and US healthcare group UPMC.

Dublin City Council said the new lord mayor has “also been active in his community since he was a teenager, leading young first aid groups, supporting Irish language youth clubs and GAA clubs, serving on the board of a local primary school, and campaigning on local issues such as suicide prevention”. He is also the honorary President of Ballyfermot United.

Councillor Clare O’Connor was elected the Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin.