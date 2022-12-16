Fiancée of Private Seán Rooney: ‘He really showed me what unconditional love is like’

The fiancée of Private Seán Rooney (24), who was shot dead in Lebanon on Wednesday, has said he was “the most wonderful, selfless person, who died doing what he loved”.

Seán was killed when the UN armoured vehicle he was in was shot at in Al-Aqbiya in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday night.

Holly McConnellogue paid tribute to her fiancée, whom she was due to marry next August, saying he “really showed me what unconditional love is like”.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Ms McConnellogue (22) said Séan died three years to the day they first met.

“We met three years ago yesterday, three years to the day he died. He was a fantastic person to be with,” Holly said.

“He was one of the good ones, as they say. He taught me so much about myself and about unconditional love. He really showed me what unconditional love is like.

“[Seán was] so passionate about his career in the Army,” his fiancée said.

Seán’s father also tragically died at a young age while serving in the military, Holly said.

“His father also passed young. On his mother’s side, he had three uncles who were in the army so there are very strong links there. He really loved it.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken and it hasn’t sunk in yet that he’s gone, but I at least know that he died doing what he loved and serving his country.

“When the opportunity came up for him to go to Lebanon again, we were saving to be married, and he took that opportunity for us. He was so selfless and he wanted to help other people over there too,” Ms McConnellogue.

Holly said she spoke to Seán not long before he died as he texted to say he was dropping a serving member who had had a bereavement to the airport.

He messaged me because we were supposed to FaceTime, but he said he had to drop a friend to the airport because he had a bereavement”.

“He wanted to help his friend and drop him off for the flight home because that was the kind of person he was. That was the last I heard from him.

“Even though he’s gone, it was still worth it to have known him for these three years,” Holly said.

An investigation into Seán’s death is now underway and Hezbollah have denied authorising the attack. A second soldier, Trooper Shane Kearney (23), from Killeagh, Co Cork, is in a critical condition following surgery yesterday.

Two other soldiers were also hurt in the attack when the armoured vehicle crashed and overturned.