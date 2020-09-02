Fiancée of cyclist killed in hit-and-run desperately tried calling him before gardai answered and told her he was in an accident

Incident: Gardaí at the scene where a cyclist in his 20s was in collision with a car on North Wall Quay. Photo: Damien Storan

THE fiancée of a man killed in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin city centre tried desperately to phone him before a garda answered and gave her the devastating news he was in an accident.

At around 10.30pm on Monday, Thiago Cortes (28) was on North Wall Quay and about to finish his shift with Deliveroo and cycle home to his fiancée Tereza in Portobello, when he was hit by a car that failed to stop.

Their friend Laura told independent.ie Tereza grew concerned when Thiago didn’t answer a text she sent, and then a friend sent a message to their shared WhatsApp group about a Deliveroo worker being knocked down in the city.

“Tereza was ringing and ringing him but then a garda answered the phone and told her Thiago was in the hospital,” said Laura.

“Tereza went straight there and stayed with him, and me and my husband arrived at about 2am. We couldn’t believe it when Tereza told us he might not make it. She is devastated but she is trying to be strong”

Thiago and Tereza arrived in Ireland from Brazil in 2018 to study and work.

“They had known each other for five years, and only a few months ago they got engaged. Thiago bought the ring here in Ireland. They had planned a future here together,” said Laura.

He was working with the food delivery company for a few weeks and it was a job to earn an income until the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“Thiago was a really good friend. He had lots of friends. He helped everybody. It was his dream to come to Ireland to study. He and Tereza were best friends,” she said.

Another friend of Thiago, Vinicius, described him as: “an incredible person who always made everyone around him happy”.

“He was a young man full of dreams and plans who was loved by everyone who knew him,” he added.

The life support machine that was keeping Mr Cortes alive was switched off at the Mater Hospital at around 9am this morning.

Thiago’s father, Celso Cortes, paid tribute to his son.

“It will be impossible to forget the day they stole from me the most precious asset,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Today my dear son passed away, I am revolted by how death took him so unexpectedly.

“It's hard to face this reality when it was about someone so young, with so many things still to live for. But life has never been fair and I will try to cling every day to the best memories so that a little peace can invade my heart.

“Rest in peace my dear son, someday we will meet again.”

Gardaí in Store Street have allocated significant resources to the investigation into the incident.

A light-coloured Ford Focus 05 registration hatchback, believed to have been involved in the crash, was found parked nearby at Castleforbes Square.

It is understood that up to four individuals fled from the vehicle.

There was obvious damage to the car, with the roof buckled and the windscreen pushed in from the force of the impact.

The bicycle was left bent and twisted at the scene, along with one of the cyclist's shoes.

An event will take place at the Spire, on O’Connell Street, Dublin today between 5pm and 8pm to remember Thiago. People have been asked to light candles.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, his fellow delivery cyclists, and the wider Brazilian community in Dublin,” a spokesperson for the Dublin Cycling Campaign said.

"This is a tragedy and a terrible loss,” Deliveroo said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

It’s understood that good progress is being made in the investigation.

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors