Fiadh O’Connor (4) dies at home ‘in her Mammy’s arms’ after family’s public plea for palliative care

“Brave little hero” Fiadh O’Connor, who had terminal cancer, has died peacefully at home in her “Mammy’s arms”, her heartbroken family announced today.

The family of the little girl from Kilbride, The Ballagh, near Enniscorthy in Wexford, was forced in recent weeks to go public to secure palliative care so that she could die at home.

In a poignant death notice today, her parents Laura and Rory said: "It is with the saddest of hearts we share that our beautiful, precious Fiadh passed away peacefully at home days before her 5th birthday, cared for by her loving family, after an illness so bravely borne on 5th April.

"She died in her Mammy’s arms, holding her Daddy’s hand surrounded by love, with Páidí and all of her favourite people close by."

They added: "We will miss her forever but take comfort that she died at home, where she belongs and was looked after with love by her aunties. Fiadh was an amazing, clever, kind, fun and most treasured and loved child. She captured everyone’s hearts. Fiadh was so brave throughout her illness and she approached every day with resilience and strength, more than we will ever know in our lifetime."

She will be "forever loved and remembered by her parents Rory and Laura, her adored younger brother Páidí. Fiadh is predeceased by her beloved Grandad Jim and will be lovingly remembered by her Grandad Richard (Butch) O’Connor, nana Ger O’Connor, nana Mary Murphy, Great-Granny Peg Murphy, aunties Ciara, Sarah, Katie and Orlaigh Murphy and Ciara, Emma and Orla O’Connor and her uncles Eóin and Paul Murphy.

"Fiadh loved her cousins Séimí, Jay, “big” Conor, Sophie, Aoife, Fionn, “little” Conor, Ellie and Millie and they will always love her. She will be greatly missed by her Godfather James, Mikey, extended family, friends, teachers at Tara’s Montessori and all who supported her throughout her illness.

“Fiadh wore her bravery like a crown and we will always be so immensely proud of her, heaven has gained an angel and a piece of our hearts forever."

The family thanked everyone for their love, support, generosity and kindness during Fiadh’s journey.

"The oncology team in Crumlin hospital, particularly Dr Jane Pears & Nessa Mullin CNS, the staff of St. Gabriel’s Ward in Wexford and the team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in America who helped us give her every chance to beat this horrendous disease.

"We would like to wholeheartedly thank Dr Balding and her palliative care team at Harold’s Cross Hospice, Dublin, for taking clinical responsibility and allowing Fiadh to die at home. Thanks also to Dermot and staff in Kavanagh’s pharmacy, Fiadh’s GP and all at Court St. Medical Centre, Enniscorthy. Liane and Laura for their support during Fiadh’s final days.

In recent weeks the family spoke of their relief at being promised a HSE package to allow her return home but said they should not have had to publicly “beg” for the service.

They said: “We are devastated to beg for services and have empathy for any family who has faced this problem in such a critical time in our lives.

They received the dreaded news in March that Fiadh, who was diagnosed with aggressive neuroblastoma in 2019, had relapsed for a third time and would need end-of-life care.

But the south-east of the country has been without a paediatric palliative care service since 2017 and they feared Fiadh would not be cared for with her family, including her three year old brother Paidi with whom she shared a special bond,

Following an appeal by Fiadh’s aunt Orlaigh Murphy, and contact from the media, the HSE said a comprehensive package of care would be provided. A spokesman said the “HSE is very sorry this took so long.”

Fiadh’s parents yesterday thanked people for the “love and support shown to the family since they were informed of the devastating news about her prognosis.

They said that since going public about the lack of paediatric palliative care services in the south east, they had received contact to promise clinical governance for Fiadh’s palliative care treatment at home.