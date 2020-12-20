| 5.7°C Dublin

FG councillor called at man's home to confront him over Facebook post

Hugh O'Connell

A Fine Gael councillor called to a Limerick pensioner's home at night to confront him over a social media post and then later threatened to go to gardaí about it.

Councillor Liam Galvin told constituent Eamon Roche (70) of Abbeyfeale, west Limerick, he would go to gardaí and his solicitor over the man's post on Facebook.

It had criticised the councillor's and Fine Gael minister Patrick O'Donovan's response after the flood defences and backyard terrace of Mr Roche's home were washed away by erosion from the River Feale.

