FG councillor called at man's home to confront him over Facebook post

A Fine Gael councillor called to a Limerick pensioner's home at night to confront him over a social media post and then later threatened to go to gardaí about it.

Councillor Liam Galvin told constituent Eamon Roche (70) of Abbeyfeale, west Limerick, he would go to gardaí and his solicitor over the man's post on Facebook.

It had criticised the councillor's and Fine Gael minister Patrick O'Donovan's response after the flood defences and backyard terrace of Mr Roche's home were washed away by erosion from the River Feale.

Mr Galvin denied making such threats to Mr Roche but told the Sunday Independent: "When I called to that house and when I sent that text message, all the social media posts stopped."

Mr Roche criticised Mr Galvin and Mr O'Donovan on Facebook on January 15 - the day after the general election was called - and said he would not be voting Fine Gael.

He wrote that had Mr O'Donovan acted when representations about river erosion were made via Mr Galvin in 2015, the incident two years later would not have occurred.

Mr Roche, who is a former Fine Gael member, wrote that Mr O'Donovan advised him to keep away from the media and that the minister was unhappy with him posting comments on social media.

Protracted efforts to get the damage repaired, involving Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) and the Office of Public Works, resulted in Mr Roche and his wife Marie falling out with the two Fine Gael politicians.

On January 16 last, the night after Mr Roche posted on Facebook, Mrs Roche (66) said Mr Galvin called unannounced to their home at around 8.30pm. Not wishing to speak to him, she began to close the door when he asked to speak with Mr Roche. "I got a fright. He just said: 'Can I speak to Eamon?' I closed the door in his face," Mrs Roche said.

Mr Roche said his wife was left "distressed" by the councillor calling to the house at that hour. He said Mr Galvin tried to call him the following day, but he did not answer.

In a subsequent text, Mr Galvin wrote: "Eamon, I wanted to talk to you about the posts that you are putting up on Facebook.

"Mention my name again and I'll be going further with this.

"I will be arranging a meeting with my solicitor and the gardaí re this defamation if it continues. I never again want anything to do with you or your wife."

Mr Galvin confirmed he sent the text, but denied it was a threat and said he had called to the house canvassing. Mr Roche disputes this, saying: "He wouldn't be canvassing at half-eight at night on his own."

When it was put to him that Mrs Roche had "got a fright" when he called to the house, Mr Galvin responded: "Oh, sorry if she got a fright. Would she get a fright when everyone is calling to the door? Would she get a fright if the postman called to the door?"

Mr Galvin, who has been a councillor since 2004, told the Sunday Independent he "went out of my way to help that family".

He said he had not issued a solicitor's letter to Mr Roche in relation to the Facebook post, which is still online. Asked if he had contacted gardaí, Mr Galvin said: "Listen, go and talk to them to discuss it there if you want. As I say, I don't discuss constituents, I'll leave it at that."

Mr Roche complained to Fine Gael's leader on LCCC, Councillor John Sheahan, on January 21. He said in an email that Mr Galvin "pays no attention to our wishes and caused us great hurt and distress in the past".

Mr Sheahan later replied to say he lacked "any powers in relation to individual behaviour of any our councillors" but said he had forwarded the complaint to Mr Galvin.

On Friday, Mr Sheahan said he believed it was a personal matter between the two men. "I could have referred it to HQ but I thought it was an issue they could resolve," he said.

Mr Roche ended up paying to repair the flood damage.

Limerick mayor Michael Collins, a Fianna Fáil councillor who worked with the Roche family on the issue, described them as "decent people... badly let down" by "a lot of agencies and people who could have done better".

Mr O'Donovan did not respond to queries.