FF parliamentary party backs traditional policy of Irish neutrality in possible rebuke to the leader’s security forum series of meetings

Ireland’s continued role as a neutral country has been supported tonight by the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

The show of support for the status quo is a possible rebuke to party leader Micheál Martin, the Minister for both Foreign Affairs and Defence, who is overseeing a consultative forum on security that is re-examining Ireland’s traditional policy and the triple lock on troop deployment, which requires a Cabinet decision, Oireachtas backing and operating on foot on a UN resolution.

In a further sign of possible further dissent, party members also demanded the reintroduction of a party Deputy Leader.

The last holder of the office was Dara Calleary, who has since become a junior minister. Eamon Ó Cuiv also held the post – but the party leader decided it was surplus to requirements. Its abolition also had the effect of solidifying Mr Martin’s sole grip on the party.

Backers of the reintroduction of the Deputy party leader post included Senator Malcolm Byrne, James O’Connor, John McGuinness, John Lahart and Barry Cowen.

“I wonder was it co-ordinated beforehand,” said one member. “I don’t know. It has the look of it, maybe.”

Another source said a handful of members had agreed at the last meeting to back each other up on issues by saying the same thing was of concern to their constituents, lest any one complainant should be isolated by the leadership – as happened recently when Mr O’Connor was told to “calm down” after launching an attack on Mr Martin’s leadership and receiving no backing from colleagues.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said later his motion was not coordinated. “The focus of the Deputy Leader is for someone to lead on the strategic development of the party and election planning.

“The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign and Affairs and Defence is doing an excellent job, but we need someone to support him in the party’s medium and long term development.”

He said he has received strong support for the proposal, which now goes forward to the next PP meeting.

The Tánaiste was not personally present to deal with the mild show of dissent, but instead abroad on Government business at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

The Parliamentary Party also expressed its support for former TD, Pat Carey on the successful conclusion of his recent legal action.

Meanwhile, members raised issues in relation to Housing, Planning, Gardaí, Enterprise and Pre-Budget suggestions.

Senator Lisa Chambers also spoke about the Security and Defence Forum which begins tomorrow and it was said that several members welcomed the Tánaiste's recent comments in relation to the Party's stance on Ireland's military neutrality, insofar as it remained unchanged.

Ms Chambers called for the controversial Hate Speech bill to be paused, while Senator Eugene Murphy said he has been getting "thousands" of emails about it from constituents.

The proposed law aims to ban incitement to violence against a person or a group of people.

Senator Murphy threatened to not support the bill in the Seanad and said the definition of gender needs to be defined further through amendments.

Senator Chambers said she has been receiving many emails about the issue and said it was not all as part of an organised "far-right" move but citizens with genuine concerns.