Fewer Masses not necessarily a bad thing but need for 'quality liturgies', say bishops

A Catholic bishop has spoken about why a reduction in the number of Masses as priest numbers continue to fall may not be a negative development.

But Bishop Donal McKeown said: “In many ways, there are far too many Masses with the size of the buildings that we have and the numbers of people that are there,” said the bishop, whose diocese straddles the Border, including the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal and Co Derry.

He also warned that “turbo-capitalism” is ravishing society and destroying lives in Ireland.

The focus must be on “ensuring that we have a number of good high-quality well-prepared liturgies that welcome people and include people. So we don’t need as many Masses,” said the Bishop of Derry.

His remarks follow a warning by the Bishop of Ossory, Dermot Farrell, that the number of priests in his diocese aged under 75 will decrease by half, from 40 to 20, in the next 10 years, causing a reduction in Masses.

Bishop McKeown told the Sunday Independent the Church is changing from the model where the laity helped the priest do all his work to a model where the priest supports the laity in the work of the parish.

“The places in the world where the Church is thriving and growing are those places in Africa and Asia that didn’t have a glut of clergy two generations ago. They are thriving precisely because of far fewer priests,” the bishop said.

“We have to stop lamenting an old model that arose in almost a pre-literate age where no one in your parish could read except the master and the doctor and the priest. In most congregations now, you could have a PhD sitting in front of you.

“We have to find creative ways to move forward rather than telling a miserable story that all is declining,” he said.

He was optimistic because his diocese had a wellspring of positive people who were proud of their faith with strong lay organisations doing pastoral work.

He said a key part of the local diocesan plan “is building open and welcoming communities in a context where there is so much loneliness and fragmentation of relationships,” as well as suicide and addiction. The plan seeks to support people to journey and grow together in faith and to work to make Jesus known and loved.

Nationally, a ‘neo-liberal’ model of society was causing many problems of its own. People need to help “get some balance back rather than have this turbo-capitalism ravishing the place and destroying lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Farrell told this newspaper that it is inevitable there will be further reductions in Masses in his diocese. The old model of the priest providing all services was not sustainable and the time had arrived for the laity to take on more leadership roles, he said.

“A service model is not going to sustain the Christian life of the parish. What we have at the moment is a type of service model. When you transition from one model to another, there is going to be pain and it isn’t easy for people or for the priests either who were brought up in a certain model,” he said.

There are now moves for ongoing co-operation between groups of parishes in seeking ways to provide for the sacramental and liturgical life in their areas, in terms of joint pastoral councils or communal baptismal teams, funeral teams, shared choirs, readers, and Eucharistic ministers.

He said fewer Masses in future years was not a negative thing as there were currently many Masses taking place within a few miles of each other on Sundays.

When many churches were built, cars had not been invented but nowadays travel was much easier.

Sunday Independent