Fewer complaints filed against lawyers as two banks exit market

Grievances filed against lawyers have fallen by a quarter in the past six months, reaching their lowest level since a new legal watchdog began dealing with complaints in 2019.

The Legal Services Regulator Authority (LSRA) has attributed the decrease to the fact it is no longer receiving complaints from two financial institutions that have now withdrawn from the Irish market.

It is understood the regulator received a glut of complaints from Ulster Bank and KBC during 2021 and the earlier part of last year as both institutions sought to chase up solicitors in relation to outstanding undertakings before leaving.

LSRA chief executive Brian Doherty still considers the level of complaints it receives to be “high” and has sought permission from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to recruit more staff.

He also warned there were “a small but growing number of instances” where legal practitioners chose not to comply with directions from the LSRA.

Three court orders were secured by the LSRA between last September and last month, while four other cases were settled and the lawyers involved were pursued for costs.

Mr Doherty’s comments came in a report published by the LSRA detailing complaints in the six months to March 3. A total of 595 complaints were received compared with 778 and the 822 in comparable periods before that.

Of the 595 complaints, 576 related to solicitors and 19 to barristers. This reflects the higher number of solicitors and their greater level of contact with consumers.

The LSRA made determinations in 59 cases, upholding 36 of them.

In 21 of the upheld complaints, the legal practitioner was directed to pay compensation to the complainant of up to €3,000. The total amount of compensation was €36,200.

The cases included one in which a practitioner was found to have overcharged a client and was directed to refund over €4,000.

In another overcharging case, a practitioner was directed to waive an instruction fee of €14,000. Several complaints relating to inadequate service were upheld.

In one of these, a practitioner was directed to pay a €3,000 contribution to the legal costs of new solicitors retained by the complainant and to pay €3,000 in compensation.

The report also revealed 13 complaints were referred by LSRA complaints committees to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, a separate body that considers complaints of misconduct.