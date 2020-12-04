Festive joy as lucky Cork punter gets €10.8m Lotto jackpot present

Santa Claus arrived early for one lucky person who scooped the biggest Lotto jackpot of the year with a festive €10.8m prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Cork and the QuickPick numbers earned the winner a €10.78m jackpot – the 20th biggest prize in Lotto history.

Lottery players in Cork were urged to carefully check their tickets.

The winning ticket was sold on Sunday. Details of the shop where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed later.

The National Lottery said the win came as Friday's EuroMillions will head to record rollover levels at €200m.

If the jackpot is won by a single ticket, it will become the richest prize in European history – and instantly make the person one of the wealthiest people in Europe.

Lotteries across Europe are expecting a surge in ticket sales given the remarkable value of the jackpot on offer.

Ireland boasts one of the best records in EuroMillions jackpots, with several of the biggest prizes over the past decade won here.

A National Lottery spokesperson said they have not received contact as yet from the €10.78m jackpot winner.

"We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.78m jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully," they said.

"If you are the big winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on (1800) 666222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The National Lottery offers guidance to winners about how to best handle such massive jackpot wins.

Wednesday night’s winning Lotto jackpot numbers were 09, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and the bonus number was 37. The winning ticket was a QuickPick, indicating that it was most likely an individual winner or a family rather than a Lotto syndicate. The winner has 90 days to claim their prize.

Last summer, a €6.9m winning Lotto jackpot ticket was also sold in Cork.

The latest Lotto win is the 11th jackpot win of 2020 with over €60m won in jackpot prizes alone.

In 2020, over €130m has been won in prizes in the Lotto game and includes 18 new millionaires created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

