Fertility clinics seeking €450 for test that couples can get from GP at fraction of cost

Private fertility clinics are charging up to €450 for blood tests that some couples can get from their GP for a fraction of the cost, the Irish Independent can reveal.

It comes as two leading Irish fertility doctors warned IVF clinics have become “commercialised,” and are charging couples for expensive “add-on” treatments which claim to improve a couple’s chances of getting pregnant but are not supported by evidence.

A fertility consultant told the Irish Independent couples are spending hundreds of euro on treatments that he doesn’t believe will work. Meanwhile a former staff member said she had to leave a separate clinic after being made to feel she was “selling” IVF.

Ireland is one of the worst countries in Europe for fertility treatment: it was recently ranked 40 out of 43 nations.

It is the only country in the European Union not to offer publicly funded IVF services.

For decades, private clinics have been providing expensive fertility treatments to couples in Ireland, but these are not regulated. IVF can cost an average of €6,000 a cycle, with many couples spending tens of thousands of euro on multiple cycles, tests and “add-on” treatments.

Couples are required to do viral screening blood tests before each IVF cycle. Clinics charge around €150 per person for the test known as “ EU bloods.” This will often be done alongside an Anti-Müllerian Hormone test, known as an AMH test, which is a blood test to check a woman’s ovarian reserve.

The AMH test costs between €100 and €150 at clinics, meaning couples are facing a €450 bill on top of the cost of each cycle. But two GPs confirmed that they would be able to do an EU blood test for the cost of a routine appointment.

Several couples told the Irish Independent they were not told that their GP could carry out the same test more cheaply.

A number of GPs across the country would also be able to do an AMH blood test, depending on whether they’re based near a lab that will process them. Fertility clinics use private labs – often their own labs – for blood tests, which cost more than public labs available to GPs.

Meanwhile, a leading doctor has warned that “commercialised” fertility clinics are putting staff under pressure to offer treatments even when they are not supported by evidence. Dr John Kennedy, medical director of Thérapie Fertility, said his clinic does not offer any add-ons that are not supported by evidence, even when a couple asks for it.

Dr Kennedy, who previously worked for Sims IVF and gave evidence to an Oireachtas committee considering a new law to regulate assisted human reproduction, said he believed “add-ons” had become commercialised.

“A new add-on comes along, and it becomes commercialised before the evidence is ready. Everybody adopts it for two reasons. One, because you never know, it might work and help people. Two, it’s a revenue stream for the organisation. And if you don’t offer it, you need to be able to explain to your paymasters, or whoever it is, why you’re not,” Dr Kennedy said.

The fertility expert said he did not believe clinics offering such add-ons were “coming from a place of commercialised malice” but they needed to consider the ethical issues of letting couples pay for a treatment that probably won’t work.

“The emotional, psychological toll that takes on women, that guilt associated with the feelings of failure, that ‘there’s something wrong with me as a human being that I can’t carry a child’ would be promoted by these tests. I think we need to be a bit more respectful of that,” Dr Kennedy added.

Dr John Waterstone, who leads the Waterstone Clinic in Cork, said that fertility had become “increasingly commercialised all around the world”.

“IVF clinics are bought up by big money and sometimes the people that work in them are just given incentives if they just sell IVF and sell add-ons, because they need more money for the clinics involved,” he said.

Dr Kent Ayers, an independent fertility consultant, said IVF should be the last option for his patients, “not the first”.

“I agree that couples are required to do too many expensive tests and treatments that are unproven to have any merit. More fundamentally, I believe too many couples are told they need IVF, when more simple treatments have not been attempted,” Dr Ayers said.

Immunology treatments are one of a number of so-called “add-ons” which have been flagged for lacking evidence by a UK regulator.

Ireland does not regulate the efficacy and evidence for fertility treatments, but the UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HEFA) uses a ‘traffic light’ system to grade the evidence base for add-on fertility treatments. Treatments which the HEFA says have no evidence to show they increase a person’s chances of having a baby, like immunology blood tests, are rated ‘red’.

Sims IVF, a major chain of clinics, offers ‘red’ rated treatments including reproductive immunology, assisted hatching and IMSI. Assisted hatching is when clinics use acid or lasers to break a layer of proteins around an embryo in the belief this will help it to “hatch,” but evidence says this does not improve pregnancy rates.

IMSI is a treatment in which sperm are examined under a high-powered microscope so that individual sperm can be selected to be injected into an egg. It tends to be more expensive than straightforward ICSI, where sperm is injected into an egg without first being selected under a microscope.

There is no evidence that IMSI should be used over ICSI.

A spokeswoman for Sims said a “small number” of the above treatments “are carried out on an annual basis arising from clinical necessity and there is no commercial influence on any treatment plan developed for our patients. It is important to note that all treatment plans are clinically led and decided on by the medical team in ­consultation with patients.”

ReproMed, which also has multiple clinics across Ireland, also offers ‘red’ rated treatments including reproductive immunology and assisted hatching. In a statement, ReproMed said it “only practises evidence-based medicine in our clinics”. It said it does not offer reproductive immunology “routinely”.

Separately, the Irish Independent spoke to a former staff member at a well-known Irish fertility clinic who, despite working there for a significant period of time, felt morally obliged to leave her job.

“The whole ethos of the place changed from trying to find out why women were not getting pregnant, to selling IVF,” she said. “You’re not making an actual diagnosis and finding if there’s something treatable, you’re just selling IVF straight away.

“Covid was used as an excuse, but we were made to do all our consultations over Zoom. We weren’t allowed to meet the patients face to face and we weren’t allowed to do ultrasound scans on them,” she said.

“So it meant that you couldn’t pick up fibroids. You couldn’t pick up polyps. You couldn’t meet with the patients face-to-face, you were supposed to promote IVF without actually meeting them.”

Some experts have called for more transparency around the number of times fertility treatments and IVF do not work.

Helena Tubridy, a fertility coach and expert in bioethics and fertility, said there is a disproportionate focus on “the 25pc of IVF success stories”.

“Couples are seduced by the silver bullet quick fix perception of IVF... IVF is neither a silver bullet, nor a first port of call. More of a last resort. Investigations are often retrospective, coming after failed cycles and miscarriage. This adds to the emotional and financial toll, when a timely diagnosis might have obviated failure, loss, time wasted and cost,” Ms Tubridy said.

In 2020, there were 1,591 IUI cycles and 4,700 IVF cycles carried out in Ireland. This was a decrease from the 1,862 IUI and 5,117 IVF cycles in 2019, but the drop is likely attributed to clinics shutting due to the pandemic. It is not known how many of these treatments resulted in a live birth. In the UK, where fertility clinics are regulated, the success of clinics is often measured in live birth rates. The Irish Independent could find only two clinics in Ireland that make their live birth rate statistics available: the Waterstone Clinic, and the Merrion Fertility Clinic. Many other clinics, including Sims IVF, Beacon Care Fertility and ReproMed, use “clinical pregnancy” rates – a pregnancy confirmed with a scan at between eight and 12 weeks’ gestation.

Dr Ahmed Omar, the medical director of Beacon Care Fertility, said clinical pregnancy rates were comparable to live birth rates because “the chance of a patient losing a pregnancy after the first 12 weeks is quite low. Yes, it can happen, but it’s quite low”.

He added that clinics are in contact with a patient when she is 12 weeks’ pregnant but after that she is cared for by her obstetrician. A spokeswoman for Sims IVF said “there are no guidelines for publishing of success rates. We publish our success in line with the majority of other clinics in Ireland.” ReproMed said “clinical pregnancies are an industry standard measure of success. Both of our IVF labs are meeting all international industry KPIs and standards.”