Fertility clinics partner with social media influencers to help promote egg freezing and other services

Ireland’s booming fertility clinics are turning to social media influencers to help expand their market and promote so-called “social” egg freezing.

In the past year, almost all major players in Ireland’s fertility industry have employed influencers like Terrie McEvoy, Joanne McNally, Thalia Heffernan and Holly Carpenter to advertise their clinics.

Ms McEvoy was announced as a brand ambassador for ReproMed, which has two IVF clinics and three satellite fertility clinics, last April.

The following month, Ms McEvoy, who has more than 250,000 followers, revealed on her Instagram account that she was pregnant.

It is understood that the decision to hire a pregnant woman as a brand ambassador for a fertility clinic was seen as “tone deaf” by some ReproMed staff.

ReproMed and a representative for Ms McEvoy declined to comment.

An international private equity firm last year acquired a co-controlling stake in ReproMed’s parent company.

It means that CVC Capital Partners will co-control FutureLife with Hartenberg Holding, another investment fund.

ReproMed, which also runs five pregnancy scanning centres across Ireland, reported a €1.5m profit in 2020.

Like ReproMed, Sims IVF has also used paid partnerships and extensive sponsored content in national and women’s media to advertise its brand.

Sims IVF, which paid dividends of €2.5m to its shareholders in 2020, recently partnered with celebrity and lifestyle website Goss.ie to host a panel discussion on fertility with influencers Ms Carpenter and Ms Heffernan.

Senior staff from Sims IVF also spoke on the panel. Sims IVF announced the event on its Instagram page and invited people to suggest questions in the comment section.

However, after the event was met with a number of negative comments and complaints from women and couples who said they had paid Sims IVF for fertility treatment, the comment section was closed.

A spokeswoman for Sims IVF said that “due to the sensitive nature of some comments posted on the Sims IVF social media accounts, there may be a requirement to moderate some comments from time to time”.

“The clinic cannot engage in public conversation or indeed respond to any comment about any individual patient case, due to privacy concerns.

“That would be entirely inappropriate.

“Furthermore, social media is not the appropriate channel for complaints of a clinical nature, and patients are encouraged to discuss any concerns directly with their doctor or the management team at Sims IVF,” she said.

The founders of Sims IVF, which now owns clinics in Clonskeagh, Swords, Cork, Carlow, Dundalk and Limerick, were paid more than €24m for the company between 2014 and 2019 by Virtus Health, Australia’s largest IVF provider.

Beacon Care Fertility has also turned to the world of influencers to promote its clinic, with prominent sponsorship of My Therapist Ghosted Me – the hit podcast hosted by Ms McNally and Vogue Williams.

Ms McNally separately has her own deal with Therapie Fertility, where she was recently announced as a brand ambassador.

Therapie Medical Group, known for cosmetic services like hair removal and filler, has spent €10m expanding its business since 2020 and added 23 UK clinics to its operation last year.

It started providing IVF treatment at a new clinic in Carrickmines in 2021 and plans to open more fertility clinics across Ireland this year.

Therapie Fertility bills itself as Ireland’s most affordable fertility clinic and allows egg freezing to be paid for with Humm, a buy-now-pay-later app. Therapie Fertility partnered with Ms McNally, who is also freezing her eggs with the clinics.

The increasing promotion of “social” egg freezing, which was initially developed as a fertility preservation treatment for cancer patients, has prompted some disquiet among fertility doctors.

Some privately raised concerns that the treatment does not always work and that women may risk their chances of having children if they put off starting a family under the false belief that they have a solid “B plan” once their eggs are frozen.

Others have pointed out that there is a lack of transparency over how many fertility clinics have successfully thawed eggs, and how many of these resulted in successful pregnancies.

Dr John Kennedy, medical director of Therapie Fertility, said egg freezing “is not a controversial technique anymore, it’s widely internationally used and is very well validated”.

“We have frozen and thawed eggs here but it was in the context of not being able to get sperm on the day, not ‘social’ egg freezing. And we have had a pregnancy from this. But the numbers are tiny.

“We haven’t had any socially frozen eggs thawed but that’s to be expected as they should be kept for a number of years, that’s why they were frozen in the first instance. Our thaw survival rates for any sperm, eggs or embryos that we have frozen is excellent,” he said.

* Over the course of this project, the Irish Independent also asked representatives for Holly Carpenter, Thalia Heffernan, Joanna McNally and Vogue Williams if they would like to comment for this piece. A representative for Ms Carpenter declined, while the others did not respond.