Fertility clinics partner with social media influencers to help promote egg freezing and other services

Ellen Coyne

Ireland’s booming fertility clinics are turning to social media influencers to help expand their market and promote so-called “social” egg freezing.

In the past year, almost all major players in Ireland’s fertility industry have employed influencers like Terrie McEvoy, Joanne McNally, Thalia Heffernan and Holly Carpenter to advertise their clinics.

