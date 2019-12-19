Ferocious winds and flooding leave coasts 'treacherous' in west

Strong gusts knocked out power supplies in the west last night, with Castlebar, Ballina and Tuam the worst affected.

There were also reports of power cuts inland, with Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone badly hit.

ESB crews were working through the night to restore power.

A Status Orange wind warning was in place for both Galway and Mayo until 1am, Met Éireann said.

Councils in Galway advised locals to "please avoid the [Salthill] Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock with waves overtopping".

"Advice is not to venture out. Wind and rain making Salthill area and along coasts treacherous," it said.

Some videos circulating on social media appear to show flood water flooding cars parked along the promenade in Salthill.

Strong winds felled trees across Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Meath, Carlow, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary.

Meanwhile, the south-west received a nasty surprise as Storm Elsa strengthened considerably over what had initially been expected.

Named by the Portuguese weather service, Elsa resulted in a Status Orange wind warning being issued for the greater Cork area as a deepening Atlantic depression resulted in the aftermath of the storm hitting the south coast with powerful wind gusts.

Gardaí urged motorists to drive with care as a number of trees were reported to have fallen across Cork county.

A number of roads were closed as a result.

As the mass exodus on our roads kicks into high gear tomorrow, Met Éireann is warning the wet and windy weather will persist in the run-up to Christmas.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring more unsettled weather until St Stephen's Day, with tomorrow being the best day in the lead up to the Christmas holiday.

But tomorrow and Saturday are also expected to be among the busiest days of the year on our roads.

This has prompted the AA and Road Safety Authority to warn drivers to take special care as they head home for the holiday.

While it is still a few days off, the outlook for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is unsettled, according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

But what we aren't likely to see is snow, at least not in the east, she added.

"I can't say there won't be any snow at Christmas," she said.

"We're not ruling it out, but it's not very likely."

Met Éireann's December podcast on its website has a special edition dedicated to snow.

Irish Independent