Female pedestrian killed in a crash involving car and lorry in north Dublin

A female pedestrian has been killed in a collision involving a lorry and a car in north Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash, which took place at around 1pm this afternoon on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her age has not yet been confirmed. The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, as well as road users who may have dash-cam footage if they were travelling in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," said a garda spokesperson.

