Female pedestrian dies following collision

A female pedestrian has died following a collision in Co Donegal.

The woman was killed around 9pm on Wednesday night outside Buncrana on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The crash occurred on the R238 Buncrana-Carndonagh road. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the crash in which the woman was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.

The accident happened at Umricam, close to the well-known North Pole bar. She is the fourth person to die on Donegal's roads so far this year.

The R238 was due to remain closed overnight and diversions are in place.

