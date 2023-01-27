Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious road accident in Galway that left an elderly woman with serious injuries. The woman, a pedestrian in her 80s, was rushed to University Hospital Galway where her condition is described as serious.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:20pm on Tuesday at Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, in Galway when she collided with a car. The driver of the car didn’t require hospital treatment.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident, including anyone with camera or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountbellew Garda Station on 090 967 9292, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

