Female pedestrian (70s) dies in Monaghan collision

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a collision involving a car in Co Monaghan.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm last night, in the Clones area of the county and the victim was walking at the time.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10:45pm on Saturday 8th April 2023 on the Newbliss Road (R183) at Clonavilla, Clones, Co Monaghan,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The female pedestrian (70s) was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.”

The R183 at Clonavilla is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the Newbliss Road (R183) in the Clonavilla area between 10pm and 11pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.